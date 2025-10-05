The slides for this presentation can be downloaded below.
Jacob Nordangård, Externalization of the Agentic State: A Spiritual Path Towards Digital Enslavement"
Presentation for the third Omniwar Symposium, "The Digital Attack on Humanity"
Oct 05, 2025
David A. Hughes
Interviews, presentations, and other audio material from the archive of David A. HughesInterviews, presentations, and other audio material from the archive of David A. Hughes
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jacob Nordangård
Recent Episodes