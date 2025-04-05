Interview with Christians Together, October 3, 2024

Many thanks to Colin Wilson of Christians Together for supporting my work and offering me the opportunity to speak to a wonderful group of people. We discussed:
my personal journey since April 2020 — five months in five minutes;
the Omniwar concept and the war for technocracy, a war waged by the few against the many;
elements of the Omniwar;
the dangers of CBDC;
continuities between the political economy of the West since 2020 and 1930s Nazi Germany;
5G and electromagnetic radiation;
the Internet of Things and the Internet of BioNano Things;
classified military technology;
why try to inject as many people as possible worldwide in 2021?;
military timelines: 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 — worryingly on track;
power’s attempts to remain hidden vs. the increasing exposure of the transnational deep state;
the concept of “militant Islam”;
the West’s relationship with China;
Israel’s transformation of pagers into weapons and the wider significance in terms of mobile phones;
psychopathy — not an officially recognised condition, even though those at the top of the global power pyramid, seeking to dominate 8 billion people, are necessarily psychopaths;
Barrie Trower;
secular religions and their failure;
do not fear;
the erosion of the moral foundation of Western civilisation;
the Armour of God;
perception management and the three camps of awareness;
the failure of the churches during Covid;
Volume 2 of “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy.
