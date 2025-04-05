David A. Hughes
David A. Hughes
Interview with Christians Together, October 3, 2024
Interview with Christians Together, October 3, 2024

My personal journey; Omniwar; CBDC; Nazi Germany; EMF; the IoBNT; black technology; military timelines; power's invisibility; pagers as weapons; psychopathy; secular religion; the Armour of God
Apr 05, 2025
Transcript

Many thanks to Colin Wilson of Christians Together for supporting my work and offering me the opportunity to speak to a wonderful group of people. We discussed:

  • my personal journey since April 2020 — five months in five minutes;

  • the Omniwar concept and the war for technocracy, a war waged by the few against the many;

  • elements of the Omniwar;

  • the dangers of CBDC;

  • continuities between the political economy of the West since 2020 and 1930s Nazi Germany;

  • 5G and electromagnetic radiation;

  • the Internet of Things and the Internet of BioNano Things;

  • classified military technology;

  • why try to inject as many people as possible worldwide in 2021?;

  • military timelines: 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 — worryingly on track;

  • power’s attempts to remain hidden vs. the increasing exposure of the transnational deep state;

  • the concept of “militant Islam”;

  • the West’s relationship with China;

  • Israel’s transformation of pagers into weapons and the wider significance in terms of mobile phones;

  • psychopathy — not an officially recognised condition, even though those at the top of the global power pyramid, seeking to dominate 8 billion people, are necessarily psychopaths;

  • Barrie Trower;

  • secular religions and their failure;

  • do not fear;

  • the erosion of the moral foundation of Western civilisation;

  • the Armour of God;

  • perception management and the three camps of awareness;

  • the failure of the churches during Covid;

  • Volume 2 of “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy.

"Covid-19," Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy
