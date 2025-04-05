Interview with Christians Together, October 3, 2024

Many thanks to Colin Wilson of Christians Together for supporting my work and offering me the opportunity to speak to a wonderful group of people. We discussed:

my personal journey since April 2020 — five months in five minutes;

the Omniwar concept and the war for technocracy, a war waged by the few against the many;

elements of the Omniwar;

the dangers of CBDC;

continuities between the political economy of the West since 2020 and 1930s Nazi Germany;

5G and electromagnetic radiation;

the Internet of Things and the Internet of BioNano Things;

classified military technology;

why try to inject as many people as possible worldwide in 2021?;

military timelines: 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 — worryingly on track;

power’s attempts to remain hidden vs. the increasing exposure of the transnational deep state;

the concept of “militant Islam”;

the West’s relationship with China;

Israel’s transformation of pagers into weapons and the wider significance in terms of mobile phones;

psychopathy — not an officially recognised condition, even though those at the top of the global power pyramid, seeking to dominate 8 billion people, are necessarily psychopaths;

Barrie Trower;

secular religions and their failure;

do not fear;

the erosion of the moral foundation of Western civilisation;

the Armour of God;

perception management and the three camps of awareness;

the failure of the churches during Covid;