Interview with Courtenay Turner, July 30, 2024

Globally coordinated oppression; WWIII; A.I. and the automation of the kill decision; totalitarianism; the 0.01%; biodigital convergence; depopulation; migration; humiliation rituals; reasons for hope
David A. Hughes
Sep 14, 2024
Transcript

Many thanks to Courtenay Turner for this extended interview. My part begins around 09:30. We discussed:

  • the Global Public Private Partnership (Davis, 2021) as a coordinated global web rolling out various systems of oppression against us, with governments as mere implementers of policies formulated at higher levels;

  • possibilities for localized resistance;

  • World War III, the war for technocracy, and social engineering on a worldwide scale;

  • low-intensity operations pre-2020 vs. full-frontal menticidal attack in 2020;

  • A.I. and the automation of the kill decision;

  • the importance of non-compliance and withdrawing consent to technocratic agendas;

  • continuities between 1930s Nazi Germany and the political economy of the West since 2020;

  • building a totalitarian state as a gradual process;

  • totalitarianism as a response to an acute crisis of capitalism;

  • the extreme skewing of global wealth towards the top 0.1%, 0.01%, 0.001%, creating a highly lopsided oligarchical capitalism with finance capital at the top;

  • Wall Street bankers, lawyers, and intelligence agencies — one and the same (Courtenay calls it the Military Occult Banking Syndicate);

  • Central Bank Digital Currencies as a form of totalitarian control;

  • cryptocurrency as potential Trojan horse for the later rollout of CBDC;

  • financial censorship as a means of strangling dissident content creators;

  • “biodigital convergence,” the “IT/Bio/Nano era,” and the plan to hook human bodies up to the technocratic control grid;

  • the Internet of BioNano Things, sold under the pretext of healthcare;

  • the brain as the 21st century battlescape;

  • Charles Lieber and syringe-injectable neural nets;

  • cognitive warfare and the use of smart technologies, which the WEF claims will “go under the skin”;

  • uncertainty regarding the “Covid-19 vaccine” contents — what was the real purpose of the “vaccination” campaign?;

  • global depopulation and falling birth rates since 1968;

  • the UN “replacement migration” document from 2000 and the question of why non-Western immigration into Western countries has spiked transnationally during the Omniwar era;

  • the emptiness of bourgeois party politics — Keir Starmer swears allegiance to Davos, not Westminster;

  • the tearing up of the centuries-old “social contract” in 2020;

  • theosophy, the UN, One World religion, New Age, and the satanist attack on Christianity;

  • humiliation and mockery as part of the psychological attack — if you believe in absurdities, then it is on you;

  • links between MKULTRA and the “Covid-19” operation;

  • the longstanding agenda to manufacture civil war in the United States (see the end of “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy);

  • reasons for optimism/hope, not least the admissions by key figures and the numbers we objectively have on our side;

  • the future of the nation-state: if the basis of the social order could be changed from a terminally lopsided capitalism to a system that allows equitable distribution of wealth, we could still have a world in which we could still value local traditions and forms of community;

  • the importance of remaining lawful and peaceful while holding the perpetrators of atrocity to account;

  • expropriation of the means of production as the key to abundance, leisure, creativity, social justice, joy, meaning, and happiness;

  • why we do not need a “Nuremberg 2.0.”

