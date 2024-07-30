This is an older interview, just released by Propaganda in Focus: https://rumble.com/v58tput-grasping-the-larger-story-of-medical-tyranny-a-dialogue-with-dr.-david-hugh.html.
Two years later, I stand by all the point made, which relate to:
parallels between the “Covid-19” operation and “9/11”;
violation of the Nuremberg Code and the biggest ever crime against humanity;
primary empirical evidence and the question of what is in the so-called “Covid-19 vaccines”;
psychological warfare and the destruction of critical thinking;
rising awareness and rising resistance;
propaganda and manipulating the unconscious;
Huxley’s “scientific dictatorship”;
the public’s addiction to “smart” phones, the gateway device to technocracy;
behavioural psychology;
prideful unwillingness to believe that we are not free agents;
the evil, criminal, and psychopathic nature of the enemy;
getting through to a hypnotised population;
psychological manipulation to divide and conquer;
good, evil, and guilt;
the need to come to terms with the past and complicity in evil;
two colliding trends: a technocratic enslavement project vs. growing resistance around the world;
enormous revolutionary potential in the current situation; and
a positive vision of what the future could be if the technologies being used to oppress were expropriated from the ruling class and put in service of humanity.
Interview with Daniel Broudy, November 25, 2022