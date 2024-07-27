Interview with Gary Null, June 13, 2024

Many thanks to Gary Null for inviting me to appear on The Progresive Commentary Hour. We discussed:

continuities between the political economy of 1930s Nazi Germany and the political economy of the West since 2020;

emergency powers and the incremental legislation of totalitarianism;

the attack on the working and middle classes;

the production of ideological conformity;

the failure of the professions to challenge power;

euthanasia and eugenics;

health surveillance, ecopolitics, hijacking conscience;

discontinuities between the two eras;

the preference of the transnational ruling class for totalitarianism in moments of acute capitalist crisis;

the plan to roll out Chinese-style technocracy in the West;

the “Covid-19” operation;

the “gain of function” narrative as an element of perception management;

technocracy and the Internet of Things;

Sheldon Wolin’s notion of “inverted totalitarianism”; and