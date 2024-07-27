David A. Hughes
Interview with Gary Null, June 13, 2024
Jul 27, 2024
Transcript

Many thanks to Gary Null for inviting me to appear on The Progresive Commentary Hour. We discussed:

  • continuities between the political economy of 1930s Nazi Germany and the political economy of the West since 2020;

  • emergency powers and the incremental legislation of totalitarianism;

  • the attack on the working and middle classes;

  • the production of ideological conformity;

  • the failure of the professions to challenge power;

  • euthanasia and eugenics;

  • health surveillance, ecopolitics, hijacking conscience;

  • discontinuities between the two eras;

  • the preference of the transnational ruling class for totalitarianism in moments of acute capitalist crisis;

  • the plan to roll out Chinese-style technocracy in the West;

  • the “Covid-19” operation;

  • the “gain of function” narrative as an element of perception management;

  • technocracy and the Internet of Things;

  • Sheldon Wolin’s notion of “inverted totalitarianism”; and

  • the role of the media in Nazi Germany and today.

David A. Hughes
