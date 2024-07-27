Many thanks to Gary Null for inviting me to appear on The Progresive Commentary Hour. We discussed:
continuities between the political economy of 1930s Nazi Germany and the political economy of the West since 2020;
emergency powers and the incremental legislation of totalitarianism;
the attack on the working and middle classes;
the production of ideological conformity;
the failure of the professions to challenge power;
euthanasia and eugenics;
health surveillance, ecopolitics, hijacking conscience;
discontinuities between the two eras;
the preference of the transnational ruling class for totalitarianism in moments of acute capitalist crisis;
the plan to roll out Chinese-style technocracy in the West;
the “Covid-19” operation;
the “gain of function” narrative as an element of perception management;
technocracy and the Internet of Things;
Sheldon Wolin’s notion of “inverted totalitarianism”; and
the role of the media in Nazi Germany and today.
Interview with Gary Null, June 13, 2024