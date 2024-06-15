Interview with Mel K, May 28, 2024

Many thanks to Mel K for a stimulating discussion. We got into:

the history of technocracy;

the Great Reset as a global form of passive revolution;

continuities between the political economy of 1930s Nazi Germany and that of the West since 2020;

the “information-liquidation model,” from the Holocaust, through Operation Phoenix, to the ARPANET and the internet;

the technocratic infiltration of political systems everywhere; a political class that does not work for the people; and governments as implementers of agendas formulated at higher levels;

hiding the truth in plain sight; decoying/distraction/camouflage (a military tactic); public health being used to cloak military operations;

the fundamental principles of liberal democracy being openly discarded;

geopolitical (“horizontal”) warfare vs. class (“vertical”) warfare;

indicators of crisis pre-2020 (social, financial, and in the Western propaganda system);

resistance in the Omniwar beginning with each of us individually, based on conscience;

Wall Street’s historical preference for “corporate socialism”;

World War III and world war as social engineering;

ruling class desperation; and