Interview with Melissa from Cutting Through the Matrix, October 16, 2024

Melissa is the widow of the late Alan Watt, and she continues the Cutting Through the Matrix podcast in his memory.
It was an honour to be invited onto the podcast, and in these two hours, we left almost no stone unturned. We delved into:
my experiences during the early days of “Covid” and how I came to write “Covid-19 ‘Vaccines’ for Children in the UK: A Tale of Establishment Corruption”;
the “9/11” Big Lie, what it implies in terms of how power really works in the world, and how that applies to “Covid”;
the failure of academia to defend the truth while Big Lies are used to oppress the public;
how I first came to question the official “9/11” narrative (15 years late is better than never);
why it is not necessarily true that most people will never “wake up” — more and more now are;
the corrupting influence of the major foundations and grant chasing on academia, while those academics who do speak truth to power are hounded by the media and intelligence agencies;
“controlled opposition,” the three camps of awareness — Camp 3 is tiny relative to Camp 2;
J.J. Couey’s aggressive stance against those whom he considers to be traitors and liars;
Amazing Polly and The Wellness Company;
questions arising regarding RFK Jr.’s motives;
Elon Musk as another high-profile front man;
syringe-injectable nano neuro technologies;
transhumanism as a marketing exercise for black technology, serving to sanitise atrocity;
transhumanism’s evil twin, technocracy; CBDC as a totalitarian financial control system;
the evil potential of weaponised neurotechnology;
synthetic biology, used to infiltrate human bodies;
troubling findings in blood work;
why have 55 undisclosed elements been found in the “Covid-19 vaccines”?;
the attacks on Lee and Broudy for their recent paper on the “vaccine” contents, which, among other things, prove to be EMF-sensitive; such tactics have been seen many time before;
bioengineering in policy documents;
Omniwar and the Coming Unrest;
decades of planning for the global class war;
opportunity for positive change should mass non-compliance render technocratic agendas unenforceable;
the urgency for action to be taken at the social level, globally;
the military timeframe that appears to have been in plan since 2001, which points to “future warfare ca. 2025” — which is only a few months away;
possible attempts to stoke civil war;
Volume 2 of “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy;
the expansion of MKULTRA-style techniques from the individual to the societal level; and
the myth of academic freedom.
Interview with Melissa from Cutting Through the Matrix, October 16, 2024