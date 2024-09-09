David A. Hughes
David A. Hughes
Interview with Paul Hellier (Part 2), July 4, 2024
4
0:00
-1:09:06

Interview with Paul Hellier (Part 2), July 4, 2024

The current interregnum; accountability for Covid crimes; shock & psychological torture; who runs society?; fraudulent science; Desmet; perception management; digital technologies of oppression; evil
David A. Hughes
Sep 09, 2024
4
Share
Transcript

This is the second half of my interview with Paul Hellier. It gets going around 03:50. Topics discussed include:

  • the interregnum period while the ruling class tries to dismantle liberal democracy and national sovereignty, marking the end of “political modernity” dating back to the American and French revolutions;

  • the need for accountability for the crimes of the Covid era;

  • shell shock produces psychologically malleable subjects. Different techniques of shock have been applied, first to individuals, and then to groups and entire societies;

  • techniques of trauma-based mind control, from MKULTRA to “Covid-19”;

  • the deliberate production of insanity and stress as part of the “Covid-19” operation, consistent with psychological torture;

  • who is in charge of society? Not prime ministers and presidents! The deep state intervenes in the ordinary running of affairs';

  • the fraudulent nature of vaccinology and the corruption of mainstream science;

  • the military agenda to initiate the war for technocracy, with “Covid-19” providing the smokescreen;

  • perception management and the three camps of awareness;

  • Desmet’s The Psychology of Totalitarianism (2022);

  • Waters’ hit piece on me and my co-authors, which we duly dismantled;

  • “Mass formation” as Freud’s concept, not Desmet’s, and the intellectually flimsy nature of Desmet’s “mass formation” thesis;

  • the hallmarks of Camp 2 and Camp 3, in particular the size of audience reached, the level of planning and coordination involved in “cognitive infiltration,” and the huge size of Camp 2 relative to Camp 3;

  • new forms of control enabled by 21st century digital technology and A.I.;

  • the biodigital profiling of children;

  • the need to take individual responsibility for doing whatever it is that we, as individuals, can do to help put down the global technocratic coup; every acquiescence is acquiescence to evil; every silence connotes consent;

  • a significant section of society is opposed to what is taking place, but many are too frightened to speak out;

  • the marketing of technologies that have the potential to be used for great evil in positive terms;

  • psychological barriers to seeing what is happening — beyond the psychological warfare, are there physiological mechanisms for affecting the brain?';

  • finding the moral courage to face down evil, the need for God, and the power of prayer;

  • revolution from above (the “Great Reset”) vs. revolution from below (social revolution);

  • “Covid-19” as the opening campaign in the war for technocracy.

4 Comments
David A. Hughes
David A. Hughes
"Covid-19," Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David A. Hughes
Recent Episodes
Interview with Paul Hellier (Part 1), July 4, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Electromagnetic Warfare: History and Dangers
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Wayne Rohde, August 1, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Sarah Westall, July 31, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Dennison Joyce, July 30, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with the Freedom Convoy Memorial Podcast, August 6, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Mark Gillar, July 25, 2024
  David A. Hughes