Interview with Paul Hellier (Part 2), July 4, 2024

This is the second half of my interview with Paul Hellier. It gets going around 03:50. Topics discussed include:

the interregnum period while the ruling class tries to dismantle liberal democracy and national sovereignty, marking the end of “political modernity” dating back to the American and French revolutions;

the need for accountability for the crimes of the Covid era;

shell shock produces psychologically malleable subjects. Different techniques of shock have been applied, first to individuals, and then to groups and entire societies;

techniques of trauma-based mind control, from MKULTRA to “Covid-19”;

the deliberate production of insanity and stress as part of the “Covid-19” operation, consistent with psychological torture;

who is in charge of society? Not prime ministers and presidents! The deep state intervenes in the ordinary running of affairs';

the fraudulent nature of vaccinology and the corruption of mainstream science;

the military agenda to initiate the war for technocracy, with “Covid-19” providing the smokescreen;

perception management and the three camps of awareness;

Desmet’s The Psychology of Totalitarianism (2022);

Waters’ hit piece on me and my co-authors, which we duly dismantled;

“Mass formation” as Freud’s concept, not Desmet’s, and the intellectually flimsy nature of Desmet’s “mass formation” thesis;

the hallmarks of Camp 2 and Camp 3, in particular the size of audience reached, the level of planning and coordination involved in “cognitive infiltration,” and the huge size of Camp 2 relative to Camp 3;

new forms of control enabled by 21st century digital technology and A.I.;

the biodigital profiling of children;

the need to take individual responsibility for doing whatever it is that we, as individuals, can do to help put down the global technocratic coup; every acquiescence is acquiescence to evil; every silence connotes consent;

a significant section of society is opposed to what is taking place, but many are too frightened to speak out;

the marketing of technologies that have the potential to be used for great evil in positive terms;

psychological barriers to seeing what is happening — beyond the psychological warfare, are there physiological mechanisms for affecting the brain?';

finding the moral courage to face down evil, the need for God, and the power of prayer;

revolution from above (the “Great Reset”) vs. revolution from below (social revolution);