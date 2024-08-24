Interview with Sarah Westall, July 31, 2024

Many thanks to Sarah Westall for this conversation, which she describes around the 39-minute mark as “one of the most important interviews I’ve ever done.” The interview gets going around the 6-minute mark. There is an advert break between 19:00 and 20:15.

Topics covered include:

BioNano technologies able to enter the human body and interface with an external control network;

Fitts’ concept of control being “one person at a time” via 21st century technologies aimed at the individual, not the masses, potentially offering total social control;

Elon Musk’s Neuralink as perception management — far more advanced already exist;

the overriding of informed consent under war conditions; biodigital convergence is a military agenda;

requirements for intracorporeal nanonetworks communicating with external networks: (i) advanced communications technologies; and (ii) reprogramming human biology (eugenics);

how best to communicate this kind of information to ordinary people: different approaches work differently on different people. My approach is putting out the raw unvarnished truth, backed up by as much hard evidence as possible;

James Giordano’s addresses to West Point cadets in 2017/2018: evidence of the Pentagon’s agenda to make the brain “the 21st century battlescape”;

why “insiders” cannot be trusted to make a difference; the professions have all failed in their duty toward society; the key shift will come from mass non-compliance against all aspects of technocracy';

the need for all of us to resist: totalitarianism comes for everyone in the end;

the role of conscience in resistance: totalitarianism is evil and depends on good people not standing up;

the role of propaganda in hiding technocratic agendas in plain sight;

has technology already gone “under the skin”? Was the “Covid-19 vaccine” rollout a beta test? How far along in development are wireless networks, from 5G to Starlink? We don’t know, but the direction of travel is clear;

23% of UK adults refused to take the shot, even according to official data — the true figure is likely higher; we only need to reach 51% for the swing to be in our favour — and once people “wake up,” they don’t go back to sleep;

continuities between the political economy of 1930s Nazi Germany and the political economy of the West since 2020 — all non-accidental, given Wall Street’s longstanding preference for totalitarianism;

the breath taking — and, for many people, incomprehensible — scope of what is taking place on a global scale;