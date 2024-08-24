Interview with Sarah Westall, July 31, 2024

Many thanks to Sarah Westall for this conversation, which she describes around the 39-minute mark as “one of the most important interviews I’ve ever done.” The interview gets going around the 6-minute mark. There is an advert break between 19:00 and 20:15.
Topics covered include:
BioNano technologies able to enter the human body and interface with an external control network;
Fitts’ concept of control being “one person at a time” via 21st century technologies aimed at the individual, not the masses, potentially offering total social control;
Elon Musk’s Neuralink as perception management — far more advanced already exist;
the overriding of informed consent under war conditions; biodigital convergence is a military agenda;
requirements for intracorporeal nanonetworks communicating with external networks: (i) advanced communications technologies; and (ii) reprogramming human biology (eugenics);
how best to communicate this kind of information to ordinary people: different approaches work differently on different people. My approach is putting out the raw unvarnished truth, backed up by as much hard evidence as possible;
James Giordano’s addresses to West Point cadets in 2017/2018: evidence of the Pentagon’s agenda to make the brain “the 21st century battlescape”;
why “insiders” cannot be trusted to make a difference; the professions have all failed in their duty toward society; the key shift will come from mass non-compliance against all aspects of technocracy';
the need for all of us to resist: totalitarianism comes for everyone in the end;
the role of conscience in resistance: totalitarianism is evil and depends on good people not standing up;
the role of propaganda in hiding technocratic agendas in plain sight;
has technology already gone “under the skin”? Was the “Covid-19 vaccine” rollout a beta test? How far along in development are wireless networks, from 5G to Starlink? We don’t know, but the direction of travel is clear;
23% of UK adults refused to take the shot, even according to official data — the true figure is likely higher; we only need to reach 51% for the swing to be in our favour — and once people “wake up,” they don’t go back to sleep;
continuities between the political economy of 1930s Nazi Germany and the political economy of the West since 2020 — all non-accidental, given Wall Street’s longstanding preference for totalitarianism;
the breath taking — and, for many people, incomprehensible — scope of what is taking place on a global scale;
resisting learned helplessness and implementing solutions: ditch the smartphone; the importance of resistance at the local level; and the importance of looking inside ourselves to find whatever it is that we can do to help put down the global technocratic coup.
Interview with Sarah Westall, July 31, 2024