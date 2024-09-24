Playback speed
Interview with the Fourth Box, August 14, 2024

David A. Hughes
Sep 24, 2024
This was one of my favourite interviews so far. Great hosts, very genuine. I look forward to going back on. I had recently sprained my knee, so please ignore any winces of pain!

We discussed:

  • How I came to write Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State;

  • why it is not “offensive” to compare developments across the West since 2020 to 1930s Nazi Germany;

  • the centring of the transnational deep state on Wall Street and the City of London;

  • the transnationally coordinated assault on humanity in 2020 — evidence of deep state orchestration;

  • propaganda about “the world’s greatest democracy” vs. totalitarian attempts to collapse liberal democracy by technocrats;

  • the capturing of governments by the transnational deep state and “extremism of the centre”;

  • reasons for the delay in UK readers being able to get hold of my book;

  • censorship of material that challenges Wall Street’s hegemony, plus wider censorship efforts in the present — another sign of emergent totalitarianism;

  • the values of the Declaration and the Constitution, opposed to technocracy;

  • the war for technocracy and the totalitarian potential for social control which it entails;

  • lack of resistance in 1933 and 2020, involving the production of ideological conformity (Gleichschaltung) and the failure of the professions; Nazi Germany as a blueprint for the present;

  • Wall Street’s funding of the rise of Hitler and the Nazi war machine; what is taking place today follows a similar class logic;

  • levels of real income have barely risen for most people since the 1960s, yet enormous amounts of wealth have been generated for the “top 1%”;

  • taxpayers funding their own demise: vast sums of U.S. taxpayer money going missing and potentially funding military black budgets;

  • propaganda and the role of the citzenry in participating in its own oppression;

  • 20th century tools of propaganda as mass forms of communication vs. 21st century technologies which enable “control one person at a time”;

  • resistance to taking the Covid shot in the UK and the difficulty in gauging levels of resistance under totalitarianism;

  • the need, above all, for moral courage, to challenge the totalitarian control system, non-violently and lawfully, via non-compliance;

  • academia’s failure in both eras;

  • the power of prayer.

Discussion about this podcast

