Interview with the Freedom Convoy Memorial Podcast, August 6, 2024

Thank you so much to René de Vries and Michael Colligan for putting together this wonderful podcast to memorialise the Canadian Trucker’s Convoy — and for inviting me to appear on it! Thanks also to René for purchasing a signed copy of “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy. I was in some pain during this interview, especially in the second half, having just sprained my knee, but I did my best. We got into:

the political significance of the Canadian Freedom Convoy;

why “war” is an accurate characterisation of what has been taking place since 2020;

the economic aspect of the war: attacks on the working and middle classes, aimed, not merely at “neofeudalism,” but slavery;

the importance of memorialisation and anamnesis in coming to terms with the abuse that was meted out against us in 2020/21 — but also the heroic acts of resistance that took place;

what resistance looks like in the Omniwar: decentralised non-compliance with all aspects of technocracy (including the smart phone);

the technocratic attempt to gain direct access/control over human bodies;

the UK mask mandate in July 2020 as the turning point for me in deciding to do this work;

why it is not enough for a single “domino” to fall, such as JFK, the moon landing, “9/11,” the 2008 mass theft event, etc.;

humiliating belief in absurdities and satanic mockery;

how to know who to trust in the context of the war for technocracy (the three camps of awareness);

the dangers of wireless technology and efforts to connect human bodies to an external control grid;

the use of classified military technologies on “9/11” and again with the so-called “Covid-19 vaccines”; and