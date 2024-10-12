Interview with Zak Paine, August 9, 2024

Thanks to Zak Paine of Red Pill News for this interview, which gets going around the 10:20 mark. We discussed:

the August 2024 riots in the UK in the context of transnational attempts to manufacture unrest as the pretext for increased authoritarianism;

the UK surveillance state and Western efforts to roll out technocracy;

manipulation of public opinion when it comes to protest, but also some clear signs of pushback, such as the London Blade Runners;

the dangers of facial recognition cameras, everywhere;

why it is inaccurate to claim that the Nazis did not lose WWII, and why it is more accurate to think in terms of the preference of an Anglo-American financial class for totalitarianism;

parallels between 1930s Nazi Germany and the political economy of the West since 2020, including the passage of emergency legislation, increasingly draconian legislation, military-grade propaganda aimed against the people, attacks on the working and middle classes, ecopolitics;

evidence of students becoming more aware of deep state operations and the fact that the system is failing them;

the culpability of the entire political class for the atrocities of the Covid era, and why things will not improve under a new Labour government;

the spike in net immigration to the UK since 2022;

the assault on free speech in the UK and elsewhere;

the Richard D. Hall trial and the use of lawfare to silence and intimidate dissidents;

the “false false flag” terrorist operation — much more expedient than real terrorist attacks which claim large numbers of lives;

the post-”9/11” era as a stepping stone to much worse since 2020, with clear parallels between the USA PATRIOT Act and the UK Coronavirus Act;

the so-called “pandemic” as a giant smokescreen, camouflaging a military operation initiating the war for technocracy;

provisions within 2020 “coronavirus” legislation for Gestapo-like measures;

77% of the UK adult population got jabbed by July 2022 — but then again, at least 23% of responsible adults refused to take a shot, and the true figure is likely higher given manipulated statistics. If a third of adults refused, then only another 17% is needed for a 51% tipping point. The situation is finely poised;

injection tyranny in the UK - no jab, no job for care home workers, in violation of the Nuremberg Code, plus plans to mandate jabs for NHS workers;

many people in the UK took the jab because of psychological manipulation and intimidation; had they held their ground, they would not have need to do so; the coercion was stronger in other countries;

“vaccine” damage and excess mortality since 2021;

war, not public health — an attack on the population, public health as death by stealth;

bio nano technologies and the 21st century project to connect human bodies to an external control network, now demonstrably achievable through syringe-injectable means;

synthetic biology designed to mimic biological processes, carried out in the name of medicine and health, but with obvious military applications; plus evidence of it in the bloodwork of both “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated” people; all planned and developed for decades;

the possible covert installation of military hardware into human bodies in the most biocompatible way possible, with ensuing collateral damage;

“chemtrails” and smart dust, with reference to James Giordano;

reasons for hope: the Omniwar is a war waged by the few against the many — numerically the odds are overwhelmingly on our side; once awareness spreads, there is sure to be enormous pushback; once “awake,” there is no going back to sleep; technocratic agendas are not enforceable without public consent;