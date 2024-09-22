Playback speed
15

Omniwar Symposium, September 21, 2024

Full Uncut Version
David A. Hughes
Sep 22, 2024
Thank you so much to all who made possible, and who supported, the Omniwar symposium, the first of its kind by the Study Group on Technology and Power.

In particular, thank you to Catherine Austin Fitts for moderating the symposium, and to Logan Howse for his expert technical support.

The running order was:

  1. David A. Hughes

  2. Patrick Wood

  3. Lissa Johnson

  4. Daniel Broudy

  5. Roundtable

It was a privilege to appear among this line-up.

We intend to make the slides of all four presentations available for a voluntary donation — please stay tuned at https://www.technocracy.news/omniwar/.

Please help #Omniwar to trend on social media!

