Patrick Wood, "Technocracy's War Cry: 'We will assimilate'" (German Version)

Thanks once again to Ralf Wahner and Corinna Oesch for their amazing work in translating the Omniwar Symposium into German and screening it at the “Freies Wort” in Vienna.

The second presentation, by Patrick Wood, was shown on February 20, 2025, and the German transcript can be found below.

Wood German 420KB ∙ PDF file

The next presentation, by Lissa Johnson, is due to go out on March 20, 2025, and the final presentation, by Daniel Broudy, is slated for April 17, 2025.

