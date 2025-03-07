Playback speed
Patrick Wood, "Technocracy's War Cry: 'We will assimilate'" (German Version)

The second presentation in the Omniwar Symposium was recently shown in German to an independent Viennese cinema audience. Please share with your German-speaking friends!
David A. Hughes
Mar 07, 2025
Thanks once again to Ralf Wahner and Corinna Oesch for their amazing work in translating the Omniwar Symposium into German and screening it at the “Freies Wort” in Vienna.

The second presentation, by Patrick Wood, was shown on February 20, 2025, and the German transcript can be found below.

The next presentation, by Lissa Johnson, is due to go out on March 20, 2025, and the final presentation, by Daniel Broudy, is slated for April 17, 2025.

Please share with your German-speaking friends!

