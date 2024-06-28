Like many people in 2020, I lost a lot of respect for thinkers whose work I had previously admired.

In particular, I was dismayed that well-known “leftists” and “left-wing” publications had barely a word to say against the overtly fascistic measures being rolled out under the pretext of combatting a novel disease. On the contrary, supposed champions of the working class were found arguing for mass unemployment, business closures, and draconian police powers, as well as discriminatory “vaccine” mandates and “health passes.” Even when millions of people around the world marched against the unfolding attack on their fundamental rights, the political Left doubled down on its betrayal of the working class, e.g. by following the mainstream media in portraying protestors as “far right” and “fascist.” I concur with Simon Elmer’s verdict that the Left’s abject failure to oppose the global biosecurity state represents a momentous historical failure as ignominious as its failure to stop the rise of fascism a century ago (see my new book).

Meanwhile, a range of seemingly disparate individuals appeared on my radar, most of whom I had never heard of before, but who had things to say which caught my attention. This is not to say that I uncritically endorse each and every one of those individuals, merely that they wrote or said things that resonated with me for whatever reason.

I asked myself: is there anything that unites this motley crew? After all, their backgrounds prove far too diverse for this to be a matter of mere political or intellectual affiliation.

Rather, it seemed mostly to have to do with moral courage. In most cases, they spoke out when it mattered most. They gave something of themselves, often at personal cost, to challenge the transnationally unfolding tyranny.

In time, I came to realise something interesting: most of the figures on my list are Christian.

A Roll Call of Christian Dissidents

In Canada, the best of the resistance is to be found in such figures as Artur Pawlowski, Amazing Polly, Denis Rancourt, Charles Hoffe, Laura-Lynn Tyler-Thompson, and Maryann Gebauer, all of whom are Christian.

In the United States, we find some of the most important pushback coming from Catherine Austin Fitts, Mark Skidmore, and Patrick Wood, all of whom are Christian. Ed Curtin, a Christian, recognised in 2021 that “We are in a spiritual war for the soul of the world.” The US Catholic, Susan Potts, commented on face masks that “Each time we give assent to the Rule of the Lie, we wander farther and farther from the Truth that sets us free.” Jessica Hockett, who challenges official mortality data for New York in 2020, is Christian. Many of the US colleges that refused the injection mandates appear to have been religious.

In the UK, Christian dissidents include whistle blower funeral director John O’Looney, who refused an £85,000 bung for the exclusive rights to his story, nurse Kate Shemirani, who challenges Big Pharma’s subversion of the medical profession, and psychoanalyst Bruce Scott, who called out the failures of the British Psychological Society over Covid. The White Rose initiative, famous for its resistance stickers, is also Christian.

Of the UK Column news team which has spearheaded UK media resistance, Brian Gerrish has Ephesians 6:12-13 in his Twitter profile. Alex Thomson heralds from a Christian lineage. Former presenter David Scott and current presenters Debi Evans (12:00) and Ben Rubin are all openly Christian.

Some British commentators converted to Christianity as a direct result of the “Covid-19” crisis. James Delingpole is one example. Hugo Talks is another. Ex-Pfizer executive, Mike Yeadon refers to his “Road to Damascus” moment.

Other Brits who found the moral courage to speak out, and who have expressed Christian views, include Alex Kriel, Miri AF, Vernan Coleman, Matt Le Tissier, and Claire Craig.

Christian dissidents on the Delingpod (not necessarily invited on for their religious beliefs) include Nazarin Veronica (UK), Monica Smit (Australia), Katherine Watt (US), Elana Freeland (US), and British comedians Alistair Williams, Tania Edwards and Abi Roberts.

Those who suspect foul play with respect to the “Covid-19 vaccines” include a significant number of Christians, for instance Robert Young, Zandre Botha, Mark Steele, Sabrina Wallace, Karen Kingston, John Oller, Daniel Santiago, Sasha Latypova, Maria Zeee, David Jernigan, and Hope and Tivon.

My own research has unwittingly drawn me into the orbit of Christians, be it my collaboration with Daniel Broudy, the recent interviews I have done with Mel K, Hrvoje Morić, and Douglas Haugen, or the support I have received from others who wish to remain anonymous. Many Christian dissidents, including Yuri Roschka, have emailed me. When British film director Mark Sharman interviewed me for his upcoming documentary on technocracy, his producer engaged me on Christianity immediately after filming.

In sum, it seems that many of the people asking the right questions and finding the moral courage to stand up to tyranny in today’s world are Christian. Not all, of course – anarchists such as James Corbett and Iain Davis deserve a mention, as do David Icke and Bob Moran (who lost his Christian faith in his twenties). I am sure to have missed out many Christian and non-Christian dissidents in this brief reflection. Nevertheless, in my experience there does seem to be a discernible correlation between resistance and faith (specifically Christianity) since 2020.

Good vs. Evil

If there is, as I hypothesise, a general correlation between resistance and faith, what are the implications?

For one thing, it provides evidence that the war between good and evil is real and, indeed, the most fundamental struggle in which we are all engaged.

Evil is a category that was shunned by twentieth century social science, but when one considers the sheer cruelty and malice of the “Covid-19” operation, the presence of evil seems undeniable. Under the pretext of a fake pandemic (see Chapter 4), school children were forced to wear face masks for hours on end, relatives were denied access to their loved ones in care homes, “lockdowns” destroyed businesses and livelihoods and exacerbated mental health problems, populations were coerced into taking a novel, experimental technology into their bodies with predictably horrific results, and so on. Worse still, all of this was to initiate the war for technocracy, a novel, biodigital form of totalitarianism, following techniques modelled on Nazi Germany. It is hard to conceive of a more evil plan.

When the schemers of this attack on humanity revealed their hand in 2020, evil designs which, for decades, had been cunningly concealed by the transnational deep state started to become decipherable.

It follows that those most able to resist the evil onslaught since 2020 are those with a deep-rooted sense of morality and conscience, with Christians possibly forming the vanguard, at least in the West. Most people in 2020/2021 were tricked into siding with evil (manifest in the various assaults on human freedom, dignity, health, prosperity, and life) while believing that their behaviour was virtuous and science-based. Very few people dared to challenge the enforced ideological conformity so reminiscent of Nazi Germany (see Chapter 2). But, as I have shown, many of those who did were Christian, even in the UK, where Christianity is reportedly in decline.

Personal Reflections

I know from my own experience that the work I have done since 2020 – essentially one giant leap of faith – has fundamentally been sustained by prayer. This began in July 2020, when, sensing great evil while surrounded by a sea of face masks, I decided to reorient my research agenda, at professional expense, to resisting what I now understand to be the global technocratic coup instigated under cover of “Covid-19.”

It did not take long, researching psychological torture techniques (a line of inquiry inspired by Amazing Polly), to develop a sense of the nature and extent of the evil at work. Soon after this, thanks to the work of Laura-Lynn Tyler-Thompson, I encountered Ephesians 6:13 for the first time and recognised immediately that only the “full armour of God” offered any meaningful hope of defence.

The intervening years have been profoundly challenging for me. My physical and mental health have suffered as a result of doing the research necessary to shine a light on evil, and for my troubles I appear to have lost the academic career for which I worked so hard. Meanwhile, I have had the horrors of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy to contend with in my nine-year-old son’s condition (diagnosed in 2019). Nevertheless, I have somehow been able to stand my ground and publish my books, and despite everything, I remain standing. Where the journey takes me next is anyone’s guess, but I have a deep sense of assurance that I am on the right path.

Belief in Absurdities Allows Evil to Flourish

As I will argue in Volume 2 of “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, the “Covid-19” operation, like the “9/11” operation before it, was, in one respect, a giant humiliation ritual, premised on getting the public to believe scientific absurdities. Yet, as Voltaire recognised in 1767,

Certainly anyone who has the power to make you believe absurdities has the power to make you commit injustices. If you do not use the intelligence with which God endowed your mind to resist believing impossibilities, you will not be able to use the sense of injustice which God planted in your heart to resist a command to do evil. Once a single faculty of your soul has been tyrannized, all the other faculties will submit to the same fate.

Similarly, Anthony Daniels in 1991 wrote with respect to Soviet communism:

To assent to obvious lies is in some small way to become evil oneself. One’s standing to resist anything is thus eroded, and even destroyed. A society of emasculated liars is easy to control.

Thus, there is a longstanding connection between belief in absurdities and complicity in evil. In our own time, we see it in Western societies’ manufactured support for the “War on Terror” based on the absurd official narrative of “9/11,” and again in the lies and scientific absurdities used to manufacture support for all things totalitarian during the “Covid-19” era.

A categorical refusal to believe in absurdities is, therefore, indispensable to resisting evil. It is not only an intellectual requirement, but also a moral and theological imperative.

Today, the effectiveness of the Big Lie technique is waning. More and more people are refusing to believe in absurdities simply because their government and media tell them to. With this “Great Awakening” will come a powerful religious resurgence, because the lies are designed to sustain evil, while the truth allows good to flourish.

Holy Rage

Holy Rage could be a defining feature of the coming religious resurgence. Ellen Lacter, writing about ritual abuse, defines Holy Rage in terms of survivors: “they will not be stopped no matter what the abusers do. Many feel, ‘If you are going to kill me, go ahead and kill me – that would be better than living a life under your control.’”

Similar sentiments were voiced in response to the massive psychological abuse meted out against populations through the “Covid-19” operation. The prominent “Covid-19” critic, Mark Devlin, for instance, claimed on March 16, 2021:

I absolutely get why someone would die for a cause now, and as far as I’m concerned, what we’re all going through now, putting down this tyranny, if that’s not worth laying down your life for, if it comes to it, for the sake of the freedom of future generations, then what else could be?”

Gareth Icke, speaking at Trafalgar Square on July 24, 2021, claimed “I will die before I comply with tyranny, and one day it may even come to that, and I will gladly meet my Maker, and I will look them in the eye as a free man!” The Irish cultural critic, Dave Cullen, responded to his harassers on July 31, 2021, “I don’t care what happens to me or what people think of me, my commitment is to the truth and justice, and the only way you’re going to stop me is if you kill me.”

These statements are extremely powerful. They reveal that there are indeed causes which transcend one’s own life and are worth dying for. Putting down the global technocratic coup that would see the ultimate triumph of evil through a biodigital slavery system is one such cause, and it affects all of us.

What will happen when vast numbers of people come to understand that they have been targeted by evil trauma-based mind control techniques (see Chapter 3 of my book), among many other psychological warfare tactics, with a view to enslaving them through new technologies that will allow direct control over their money (CBDC) and their bodies (the “Internet of Bio Nano Things” - see Chapter 8)?

The resulting Holy Rage, I would venture, will fuel a fearless global mass movement to root out and serve righteous justice on the evil-doers responsible for the crimes against humanity that have occurred since 2020.