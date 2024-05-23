Interview with Hrvoje Morić, May 20, 2024

I am grateful for Hrvoje Morić’s invitation to appear on his Geopolitics & Empire podcast. In a wide-ranging two-hour conversation, we discussed the global class war, the “Covid-19” operation, the evil potential of weaponised neurotechnology, the historical trajectory of totalitarianism, the 90-year plan to destroy liberal democracy, the internet as a counter-revolutionary technology since its inception as the ARPANET, Operation Phoenix and the “information-liquidation model,” the IT/Bio/Nano era, “horizontal” war between states vs. “vertical” war between classes, states of emergency, the current interregnum, World War III, world government, use of Big Lies to create global consciousness/culture, failing propaganda, continuities between the “War on Terror” and “Covid-19,” theft of confidential healthcare data, the “vaccines” as military rather than pharmaceutical products, three “camps” of awareness, the unfolding Omniwar against humanity, possibilities for resistance, and academia’s failure to question deep structural events.