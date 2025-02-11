Part 14 - Locating the Fallen

Introduction

Virtually every legacy media article on the Manchester Arena incident begins with, or includes, this image or similar:

The emotive power of this image is almost impossible to overstate. 15 of the 22 are young people; some are children; 17 of the 22 are female. Six were schoolgirls: Saffie-Rose Roussos, aged just 8; Nell Jones, 14; Eilidh MacLeod, 14; Sorrell Leczkowski, 14; Olivia Campbell-Hardy, 15; and Megan Hurley, 15. Other young people included Chloe Rutherford, 17; Liam Curry, 19; Courtney Boyle, 19; and Georgina Callander, 18. The sea of balloons and flowers confirms the public outpouring of grief.

This, then, is the starting point of any public thinking about the Manchester Arena incident: namely, a visceral appeal to emotion that serves to overwhelm reason and critical thinking.

Detachment and a cold, forensic appraisal of the evidence are immediately overridden by a sense of horror and outrage that all these innocent people were killed, especially the youngest.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May stated:

All acts of terrorism are cowardly attacks on innocent people, but this attack stands out for its appalling, sickening cowardice, deliberately targeting innocent, defenceless children and young people who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives […] We struggle to comprehend the warped and twisted mind that sees a room packed with young children not as a scene to cherish but an opportunity for carnage.

US President Donald Trump stated:

Innocent little girls and so many others were horribly murdered and badly injured whilst attending a concert. Beautiful lives with so much great potential, torn from their families for ever and ever. It was a barbaric and vicious attack upon our civilisation.

At the Inquiry, the faces of the 22 were on prominent display throughout, right next to the Chairman, Sir John Saunders:

In Saunders’ words, “It is ironic that so many of the victims of this evil act were especially full of life and talented too” (p. 79).

Each volume of the Inquiry report begins with a page naming “The Twenty-two Who Died.” Volume 2.1 of the Inquiry report includes 2-page tributes to each of the 22, including their photographs. A “pen portrait” of each of the 22, written by loved ones, was read out, either by the families or their legal representatives, during Chapter 4 and Chapter 12 hearings, while a photograph was displayed.

As a consequence of this incredibly powerful appeal to emotion, it is almost impossible to think dispassionately about the Manchester Arena attack.

Resisting the Appeal to Emotion

The gigantic emotional impact of the official Manchester Arena narrative is the main reason why I have left the highly sensitive issues of fatalities and casualties until the end of this series.

If you have read the series in the correct order, you will have been exposed to extensive evidence that:

the primary empirical evidence is incompatible with the detonation of a TATP shrapnel bomb (see Part 2);

the show trial of Richard D. Hall was intended to send out a clear message to the “alternative” media and investigative journalists not to look into the Manchester Arena incident, or indeed speak truth to power in any meaningful way (see Parts 3-8);

the serious failures at Gold, Silver, and Bronze levels of command across all four emergency services on the night are almost certainly non-accidental and point strongly in the direction of co-ordinated stand down orders (see Part 9);

MI5 and Counter Terrorism appear to have their fingerprints all over the Manchester Arena incident, which bears the hallmarks of an exercise conducted for the purpose of pursuing illegitimate “War on Terror” objectives (see Part 10);

multiple possible operatives on the night can be identified based on primary empirical evidence (see Part 11);

Operation Manteline was controlled by the same intelligence operation, and its findings are to be treated with caution (see Part 12);

the Inquiry’s primary purpose was not getting to the bottom of what happened, but, rather, the opposite, i.e., narrative control (see Part 13).

Only armed with such information is it possible to approach the issue of what happened to the named victims with an appropriate level of critical distance.

We should remember, too, in the “War on Terror” context, that children were cynically being manipulated as propaganda props across a range of issue areas in the years leading up to 2017. For example, just in relation to Syria, there was the 2013 BBC documentary Saving Syria’s Children (alleged by Robert Stuart to contain staged footage), the shocking 2015 image of a young boy allegedly washed up on a beach in Turkey, the “dusty boy of Aleppo” in 2016, and the Bana Alabed farce in 2017 — all part of what the Grayzone in 2018 called “The Syria Deception” involving “Big Lies and little children.”

Because ordinary, decent people would not imagine that children could be used in this way on their trusted legacy media, their common decency is easily exploited.

We must be cognisant, however, that in the context of NATO propaganda at the time, legacy media pieces about the suffering and death of young children are not to be taken at face value.

The following analysis seeks to remove the emotion and to concentrate instead on matters of empirically verifiable fact.

It deals purely with where the 22 named fatalities fell. It does not address what happened to them or the nature of their injuries. It does analyse imagery from the City Room captured shortly after detonation. The fate of Salman Abedi is also discussed.

Because some readers may find parts of this article distressing, the remainder of it is paywalled, so that casual browsers cannot chance across it by accident.

Paid subscribers are advised to exercise their discretion before reading on.