The Psychology of Covid Atrocities

Presented at Doctors For COVID Ethics 5th Symposium, December 2022

David A. Hughes
May 20, 2024

This 39-minute video presentation combines text from our article "Covid-19: Mass Formation or Mass Atrocity" with footage from the Covid era. The video contains some harrowing scenes; viewer discretion is advised.