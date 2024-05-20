David A. Hughes

David A. Hughes

The Psychology of Covid Atrocities

Presented at Doctors For COVID Ethics 5th Symposium, December 2022
David A. Hughes
May 20, 2024

This 39-minute video presentation combines text from our article “Covid-19: Mass Formation or Mass Atrocity” with footage from the Covid era.

The video contains some harrowing scenes; viewer discretion is advised.

