What is in the so-called COVID-19 “vaccines”? Evidence of a Global Crime Against Humanity - Video Presentation

A discussion of my article, and the broader IT/Bio/Nano context, with Dr. Ana Mihalcea (November 8, 2022)
David A. Hughes
May 20, 2024

I am grateful to Ana Mihalcea for offering me the opportunity to discuss my article, “What is in the so-called Covid-19 ‘vaccines’? Part 1: Evidence of a Global Crime Against Humanity,” on her Science of Light show.

https://rumble.com/v1sm3bm-what-is-in-the-so-called-covid-19-vaccines-evidence-of-a-global-crime-again.html

The slides for this presentation can be downloaded here:

Mihalcea Presentation Pdf
3.79MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

David A. Hughes is a reader-supported publication.

