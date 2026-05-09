Interview with Dennison Joyce, April 16, 2026

Watch this interview on my website
Many thanks to Dennison Joyce for having me back on Through the Looking Glass on New York’s WIOX Radio. In this short interview we discussed:
obstacles to understanding that we are facing a novel, globalised form of totalitarianism today;
the nature of totalitarianism and the drive for a world government;
US finance capital and National Socialism — the will to destroy liberal democracy is almost a century old;
the US-Israeli war against Iran — a geopolitical conflict subordinate to the global class war;
the migration problem and digital ID; crises manufactured to advance 2030 agendas;
the de facto ongoing rollout of technocratic infrastructure; governments ignoring the will of the people;
convenience as the lever by which to sell the new technologies to people until they become trapped by them;
the weaponisation of guilt during Covid and getting the population to police itself;
euthanasia and other parallels between 1930s Nazi Germany and the West since 2020;
psychological warfare during Covid — premeditated and planned for years;
the effectiveness of the protection myth: authoritarian measures are “for your safety”;
means of bypassing conscious thought processes through applied behavioural psychology; and
the Big Lie — a totalitarian control tactic going back to Mein Kampf, now behind “global threats.”
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