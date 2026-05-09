Interview with Per Shapiro, March 26, 2026

Many thanks to Per Shapiro for offering me this opportunity to reach a Swedish audience. We discussed a variety of topics, including:
my background and decision to leave academia;
the global class war that has been unfolding since 2020, with a technocratic world state as the war aim;
the need to see geopolitical conflicts, including Iran, in the context of the global class war;
the infiltration of the “alternative media” and the three camps of awareness model;
the question of intentionality when it comes to Camp 2;
the role of false dichotomies in Camp 2;
the redundancy of terms such as “communism” and “socialism” and “fascism” when it comes to understanding the challenge of global technocracy;
the implications of liberal democracy being gradually undermined and dismantled;
the algorithmic suppression of view counts in Camp 3;
the hard evidence provided by Dr. Judy Wood, pointing towards classified military technology;
QAnon and psy-ops designed to foster inaction and minimise resistance;
ad hominem attacks as a hallmark of Camp 2; the same propaganda techniques used in Camp 1 are also used in Camp 2;
the verdict against Reiner Fuellmich, as well as other suspicious activities that Fuellmich was engaged in;
Fuellmich’s Scientology links and possible links to US intelligence, with a potential mission to demoralise the opposition;
the phoney “We’re all in it together” meme, effective in Camp 2 as in Camp 1;
how to talk to people in Camp 1; and
the need for each of us to do something to challenge the rollout of global technocracy.
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