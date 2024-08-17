Interview with Dennison Joyce, July 30, 2024

I was pleased to appear on WIOX Radio's Through the Looking Glass Program with Dennison Joyce. The introduction starts around the 3-minute mark, and the interview begins around the 8-minute mark. I’m not sure why the sound came out a bit distorted, but we got into plenty of interesting topics, including:

the UK Coronavirus Act vis-à-vis the USA Patriot Act;

the “lockdowns” as a shock and awe operation;

the nonsensical mask mandates as an indicator of something very nefarious;

mechanisms used to inflate fear, e.g. PCR tests, fudging of mortality data;

the Big Lie, fake pandemics;

the lack of policy-grade evidence for masks when they were introduced;

decisions that came out of the blue — a sign of deep state intervention;

Boris Johnson’s role in implementing “lockdown”;

my article on “Covid-19 vaccines” for children;

attempts to mask “vaccine” damage, including media gaslighting;

the war for technocracy — “war” is not a metaphor;

transhumanism, EMF, and wirelessly connecting human bodies to an external control network;

continuities between the political economy of 1930s Nazi Germany and the political economy of the West today;

Wall Street’s support for Hitler';

Anglo-American finance capital at the heart of the deep state;

technocracy — maximally efficient, but incompatible with freedom and democracy;

the plan to roll technocracy out to the West;

“public health” being used as a mask for efforts to engineer totalitarianism;

WWIII: a global war class being waged by stealth, across all domains of life (Omniwar);

“horizontal” (geopolitical) war vs. “vertical” (class) war;

2019 as the moment when the existing control paradigm started to fail — hence events since 2020';

“Russia/China" vs. “the West” seen in the context of global class relations;

invisible enemies;

the technocrats’ attack on everything that is good, true, and beautiful;

the gradual awakening of the population to the Omniwar that is being waged against them, to enslave them; and