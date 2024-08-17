Interview with Dennison Joyce, July 30, 2024

I was pleased to appear on WIOX Radio's Through the Looking Glass Program with Dennison Joyce. The introduction starts around the 3-minute mark, and the interview begins around the 8-minute mark. I’m not sure why the sound came out a bit distorted, but we got into plenty of interesting topics, including:
the UK Coronavirus Act vis-à-vis the USA Patriot Act;
the “lockdowns” as a shock and awe operation;
the nonsensical mask mandates as an indicator of something very nefarious;
mechanisms used to inflate fear, e.g. PCR tests, fudging of mortality data;
the Big Lie, fake pandemics;
the lack of policy-grade evidence for masks when they were introduced;
decisions that came out of the blue — a sign of deep state intervention;
Boris Johnson’s role in implementing “lockdown”;
my article on “Covid-19 vaccines” for children;
attempts to mask “vaccine” damage, including media gaslighting;
the war for technocracy — “war” is not a metaphor;
transhumanism, EMF, and wirelessly connecting human bodies to an external control network;
continuities between the political economy of 1930s Nazi Germany and the political economy of the West today;
Wall Street’s support for Hitler';
Anglo-American finance capital at the heart of the deep state;
technocracy — maximally efficient, but incompatible with freedom and democracy;
the plan to roll technocracy out to the West;
“public health” being used as a mask for efforts to engineer totalitarianism;
WWIII: a global war class being waged by stealth, across all domains of life (Omniwar);
“horizontal” (geopolitical) war vs. “vertical” (class) war;
2019 as the moment when the existing control paradigm started to fail — hence events since 2020';
“Russia/China" vs. “the West” seen in the context of global class relations;
invisible enemies;
the technocrats’ attack on everything that is good, true, and beautiful;
the gradual awakening of the population to the Omniwar that is being waged against them, to enslave them; and
mounting online censorship and lawfare as signs of desperation by the authorities.
Interview with Dennison Joyce, July 30, 2024