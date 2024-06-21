Interview with James Grundvig, June 11, 2024

Thanks to James Grundvig for inviting me onto his show. In a rapid back-and-forth interview, we discussed:

prominent figures from the “Covid-19” era now seeking to retire from public life;

technocracy and scientific dictatorship;

my shock at my historical education in the Nazi past, which culminated in a Ph.D. in 2006, becoming relevant again in 2020;

the principle of non-violence;

ruling class desperation;

the dam of lies about to give way to the torrent of truth;

Ukraine and the Nazi connection;

continuities in eugenics agendas before and after 1945;

neoliberal economics since the 1973 coup in Chile and the social unrest it has created;

the attack on the working and middle classes since 2020;

“global overpopulation”;

hijacking conscience;

the impossibility of Hitler coming to power, the Nazis building their war machine, and World War II without the backing of leading financiers and industrialists in the US/UK;

the Bush/Harriman connection to Nazi Germany and the nefarious history of George H.W. Bush;

the failures of denazification;

the Bank for International Settlements;

descendants of Nazis in positions of power post-1945 and still today;

a 1-2-minute synopsis of Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State around the 39m-40m mark;

the transnational deep state;

the “invisible enemy”; and