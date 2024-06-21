Playback speed
Interview with James Grundvig, June 11, 2024

Prominent "Covid-19" figures retiring; the relevance of the Nazi past today; Anglo-American support for Nazi Germany; the failures of denazification; and where global totalitarianism leads
David A. Hughes
Jun 21, 2024
Transcript

Thanks to James Grundvig for inviting me onto his show. In a rapid back-and-forth interview, we discussed:

  • prominent figures from the “Covid-19” era now seeking to retire from public life;

  • technocracy and scientific dictatorship;

  • my shock at my historical education in the Nazi past, which culminated in a Ph.D. in 2006, becoming relevant again in 2020;

  • the principle of non-violence;

  • ruling class desperation;

  • the dam of lies about to give way to the torrent of truth;

  • Ukraine and the Nazi connection;

  • continuities in eugenics agendas before and after 1945;

  • neoliberal economics since the 1973 coup in Chile and the social unrest it has created;

  • the attack on the working and middle classes since 2020;

  • “global overpopulation”;

  • hijacking conscience;

  • the impossibility of Hitler coming to power, the Nazis building their war machine, and World War II without the backing of leading financiers and industrialists in the US/UK;

  • the Bush/Harriman connection to Nazi Germany and the nefarious history of George H.W. Bush;

  • the failures of denazification;

  • the Bank for International Settlements;

  • descendants of Nazis in positions of power post-1945 and still today;

  • a 1-2-minute synopsis of Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State around the 39m-40m mark;

  • the transnational deep state;

  • the “invisible enemy”; and

  • where the present totalitarian historical trajectory, modelled on Nazi Germany, will lead if the global technocratic coup is not put down. 

