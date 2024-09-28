Interview with Kim Iversen, September 25, 2024

Thanks to Kim Iversen for inviting me onto her show. The interview starts around the nine-minute mark.

We discussed:

why continuities between the political economy of the West since 2020 and 1930s Nazi Germany must be approached with caution;

Wall Street funding for the Nazis and its lack of patriotic loyalty;

totalitarianism as a response to an acute crisis of capitalism;

the failed “Business Plot” of 1933/34;

totalitarianism as a means of consolidating power in the ruling class;

so-called mis-/dis-/mal-information, censorship, and the government as the “single source of truth” (Jacinda Adern) — symptoms of emergent totalitarianism;

“The Science” as a pseudo-scientific cult mentality;

warning signs pre-2020 that the existing control system was entering into terminal crisis, relating to propaganda, the international monetary and financial system, neoliberal economics, and the “War on Terror”;

how does the transnational ruling class control a reported 8 billion people? How does the richest 10% maintain control of 76% of the world’s wealth?;

CBDC as a totalitarian control system;

a weaponized Internet of BioNano Things as the ultimate social control system;

a few parallels between Nazi Germany and the Covid era;

the Bank for International Settlements and support for the Nazi “New Order”;

the attempted Theft of Everything that is currently underway;

how the Nazi legacy lived on after 1945;

the useful of ex-Nazis to the West in Cold War anti-Soviet context;

“Covid-19” as a psychological warfare operation issuing in the war for technocracy;

two false dichotomies in today’s world: the West vs. China and left vs. right;

the very real risk of the return of slavery, in a novel, biodigital form;

biopower — direct control over human bodies by the state; and