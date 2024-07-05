Interview with Mel K, July 2, 2024

I was grateful to be invited back onto the Mel K Show to discuss my new book, Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State. We got into:

my educational grounding in the history of Nazi Germany and my surprise to have to dust down that knowledge to explain events since 2020;

the failures of denazification and the Nuremberg Trials as “victor’s justice”;

the failure to shut down the Bank for International Settlements after World War II, despite its history of managing Nazi gold;

diplomatic immunity and the role of the Vatican in laundering Nazi money and treasure and facilitating the “ratlines”;

continuities between the Nazi regime and the transnational deep state established by Kennan and others after World War II;

Klaus Schwab and his Nazi industrialist father, who was given special dispensation by Hitler to use slave labour;

the WEF as a coordinator of transnational capital, wedded to a global totalitarian model that always rendered ambiguous its commitment to “improving the state of the world”;

World War III, Omniwar against humanity, and invisible weapons, including on the nano level;

NATO’s cognitive warfare doctrine and the move from psychological to neurological warfare;

the global public-private partnership and the infiltration of governments everywhere by technocrats;

the theft of the global commons and the financialization/tokenization of nature;

water as a means of social control;

Blackrock, Vanguard, and State Street, and the drive for corporate socialism;

the non-accidental nature of the continuities between 1930s Nazi Germany and the political economy of the West since 2020, and the horrors that are sure to follow if the global technocratic coup is not put down;

the plan to roll out technocracy from China to the entire world, thus destroying Western liberal democracy, with the complicity of Western commentators;

the “Going Direct Reset” and the attack on the idea of “no taxation without representation,” challenging centuries of tradition;