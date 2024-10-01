Interview with Paul Brennan, September 24, 2024

Many thanks to Paul Brennan for the invitation to appear on the Breakfast Show of New Zealand’s Reality Check Radio. Ironically, because it was a pre-record, it was I who was recording at 06:30am, while in NZ it was 17:30pm! There are some glitches where I drop out for a second — not sure why, please ignore.
In an expertly conducted interview, we got into:
resurgent totalitarianism: the continuities between 1930s Nazi Germany and the political economy of the West since 2020, which are non-accidental;
the incubation of the transnational deep state over many decades;
family lineages, e.g. Klaus Schwab, son of Eugen Schwab, a leading Nazi industrialist who was grant special dispensation by Hitler to use slave labour;
“9/11” as the seminal event which began the gradual dismantling and hollowing out of liberal democracy and the pretext for imperialist wars abroad; the “millennium of fear” (van der Pijl) as the 21st century governance paradigm; the UK Coronavirus Act and the USA Patriot Act
the “schedule” towards 2020, from NASA (Bushnell, 2001) to Proteus (2008), to the Rockefeller “lockstep” scenario of 2010; to Gates’ “Decade of the Vaccine” announced in 2010 (the “novel coronavirus” was report on December 31, 2019);
the role of NASA in promoting transhumanist technologies;
the fake moon landings (my host disagrees) as proof of concept that Big Lies can be told on a global scale — just like “9/11” and the “Covid-19 pandemic”;
the “Covid-19” operation — premeditated and planned for decades;
the “MAC address” phenomenon — frustratingly, the jury remains out;
technocracy — a system of social control intended as the successor to capitalism since the 1930s, based on the scientific management of society and enabled by “smart” technologies. You will own nothing and be happy;
the Great Reset as an attempt to remake every area of human life, involving total control globally;
totalitarianism as the preferred mode of rule for the ruling class, particularly in moments of acute capitalist crisis;
the poorest half of humanity controls only 2% of the world’s wealth, while the richest 10% controls 76%; 38% of global wealth growth between 1995 and 2021 went to the richest 1%;
the Global Public Private Partnership, in which governments are mere implementers of policies formulated at higher levels; finance capital is at the top of the capitalist system;
“horizontal” (geopolitical vs. “vertical” (class) forms of warfare: the latter is primary;
why I do not think the “Covid-19 vaccines” were intended to depopulate; the resultant damage should be seen more as “collateral damage”;
do senior politicians understand what is happening? Most probably do not;
the Vatican and the godless enemy we face. During “Covid,” the churches closed their doors on the sick and the lepers and reopened their facilities as vaccination centres;
King Charles, World Economic Forum stooge. Global technocracy requires that the British monarchy be phased out, and the use of the Queen for Covid propaganda purposes shows that the monarchy is subordinate within a higher power structure;
Why we will win.
Interview with Paul Brennan, September 24, 2024