Interview with Paul Hellier (Part 1), July 4, 2024

Many thanks to Paul Hellier of the Fair Food Forager podcast for conducting this two-hour interview with me, the first half of which is available here. Topics covered include:

why should it come as a surprise that a respected academic publishing company published my book?

my first inklings that something was badly wrong in 2020;

face masks as psychological torture instruments;

World War III and the global class war, predictable since 1968 if not earlier, and reasons for its initiation in 2020;

the war for technocracy vs. public resistance;

signs of ruling class desperation in the “Covid-19” operation, despite the attempt to conjure the illusion of omnipotence;

what happens when too much shock ceases to be shocking;

the replacement of “Covid-19” with the war in Ukraine as the psy-op du jour;

inflation as a tool of psychological warfare;

Omniwar and attacking the population in as many ways as possible, clandestinely;

the attack on the working and middle classes;

the transnational deep state and its historical origins;

global class inequalities and the global uprising that is likely to occur in the next few years under war conditions;

trauma bonding and the public’s reluctance to identify and blame real instigators and perpetrators of mass atrocity;

the culpability of the political classes in the crimes of the Covid era; and