David A. Hughes
David A. Hughes
Interview with Paul Hellier (Part 1), July 4, 2024
0:00
-1:03:40

Interview with Paul Hellier (Part 1), July 4, 2024

Academic publishing; face masks; the global class war; resistance; ruling class desperation; shock; Ukraine; inflation; Omniwar; the deep state; global inequalities; trauma bonding; revolution
David A. Hughes
Sep 06, 2024
Share
Transcript

Many thanks to Paul Hellier of the Fair Food Forager podcast for conducting this two-hour interview with me, the first half of which is available here. Topics covered include:

  • why should it come as a surprise that a respected academic publishing company published my book?

  • my first inklings that something was badly wrong in 2020;

  • face masks as psychological torture instruments;

  • World War III and the global class war, predictable since 1968 if not earlier, and reasons for its initiation in 2020;

  • the war for technocracy vs. public resistance;

  • signs of ruling class desperation in the “Covid-19” operation, despite the attempt to conjure the illusion of omnipotence;

  • what happens when too much shock ceases to be shocking;

  • the replacement of “Covid-19” with the war in Ukraine as the psy-op du jour;

  • inflation as a tool of psychological warfare;

  • Omniwar and attacking the population in as many ways as possible, clandestinely;

  • the attack on the working and middle classes;

  • the transnational deep state and its historical origins;

  • global class inequalities and the global uprising that is likely to occur in the next few years under war conditions;

  • trauma bonding and the public’s reluctance to identify and blame real instigators and perpetrators of mass atrocity;

  • the culpability of the political classes in the crimes of the Covid era; and

  • the current interregnum in which liberal democracy is being dismantled but a new regime is yet to be cemented — a situation pregnant with revolutionary potential.

0 Comments
David A. Hughes
David A. Hughes
"Covid-19," Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David A. Hughes
Recent Episodes
Electromagnetic Warfare: History and Dangers
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Wayne Rohde, August 1, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Sarah Westall, July 31, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Dennison Joyce, July 30, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with the Freedom Convoy Memorial Podcast, August 6, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Mark Gillar, July 25, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Two Mikes Live, July 6, 2024
  David A. Hughes