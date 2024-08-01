David A. Hughes
Interview with Richard Syrett, July 26, 2024
Interview with Richard Syrett, July 26, 2024

The Trump "assassination attempt"; the U.S. election; Anthony C. Sutton; Bush/Harriman and the Nazis; why Trump will not derail technocracy; A.I.; parallel structures; and ditch your "smart" phone!
Aug 01, 2024
Transcript

Thank you, Richard Syrett, for interviewing me about my book, Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State. We discussed:

  • the Trump assassination attempt and the inevitable stoking of social tensions in the United States, possibly with a view to fomenting civil war in the longer term;

  • the U.S. election as a smokescreen hiding the rollout of technocratic agendas;

  • “Covid-19” as a psychological warfare operation initiating the war for technocracy;

  • the public’s increasing ability to see through propaganda and psychological operations and the ever increasing resistance now being mounted;

  • the importance of the work of Anthony C. Sutton in exposing Wall Street’s role in financing the rise of Hitler and the building of the Nazi war machine;

  • the Bush and the Harriman families and their connections to Nazi Germany, including the Hamburg-America line and the Silesia America Corporation;

  • the misguided claim that the Nazis were not defeated — what remains constant is not Nazi ideology, but, rather, the preference of the ruling class for totalitarianism in a period of acute capitalist crisis;

  • why the likely election of Donald Trump will not derail technocratic agendas in the United States;

  • the nature of resistance in a totalitarian system: it begins with the role of conscience;

  • artificial intelligence and the kill decision;

  • parallel structures vs. worldwide revolution;

  • the importance of mass non-compliance and ditching the smart phone.

