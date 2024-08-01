Interview with Richard Syrett, July 26, 2024

Thank you, Richard Syrett, for interviewing me about my book, Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State. We discussed:

the Trump assassination attempt and the inevitable stoking of social tensions in the United States, possibly with a view to fomenting civil war in the longer term;

the U.S. election as a smokescreen hiding the rollout of technocratic agendas;

“Covid-19” as a psychological warfare operation initiating the war for technocracy;

the public’s increasing ability to see through propaganda and psychological operations and the ever increasing resistance now being mounted;

the importance of the work of Anthony C. Sutton in exposing Wall Street’s role in financing the rise of Hitler and the building of the Nazi war machine;

the Bush and the Harriman families and their connections to Nazi Germany, including the Hamburg-America line and the Silesia America Corporation;

the misguided claim that the Nazis were not defeated — what remains constant is not Nazi ideology, but, rather, the preference of the ruling class for totalitarianism in a period of acute capitalist crisis;

why the likely election of Donald Trump will not derail technocratic agendas in the United States;

the nature of resistance in a totalitarian system: it begins with the role of conscience;

artificial intelligence and the kill decision;

parallel structures vs. worldwide revolution;