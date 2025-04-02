Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5

Lissa Johnson, Transhumanism and Covid-19: Military Operations in Civilian Disguise? (German Version)

The third presentation in the original Omniwar Symposium was recently shown in German to an independent Viennese cinema audience. Please share with your German-speaking friends!
David A. Hughes
Apr 02, 2025
5
Share
Transcript

Thanks once again to Ralf Wahner, Corinna Oesch, Bernd Mullet, and Wolfgang Berger for their amazing work in translating the original Omniwar Symposium into German and screening it at “Das Freie Wort” in Vienna.

The third presentation, by Lissa Johnson, was shown on March 20, 2025, and the German transcript can be found below.

De
516KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

The final presentation, by Daniel Broudy, is due to be shown in Vienna on April 17, 2025. The trailer can be watched here:

Please share with your German-speaking friends!

David A. Hughes
David A. Hughes
Authors
David A. Hughes
Recent Posts
Omniwar: Battle For The Brain
  David A. Hughes
Patrick Wood, "Technocracy's War Cry: 'We will assimilate'" (German Version)
  David A. Hughes
Corona Investigate Committee Appearance (German Subtitles)
  David A. Hughes
Appearance at the Corona Investigative Committee, February 28, 2025
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Ken Shino, February 13, 2025
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Ken Shino, November 25, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Alex Jones, February 1, 2025
  David A. Hughes