Lissa Johnson, Transhumanism and Covid-19: Military Operations in Civilian Disguise? (German Version)

Thanks once again to Ralf Wahner, Corinna Oesch, Bernd Mullet, and Wolfgang Berger for their amazing work in translating the original Omniwar Symposium into German and screening it at “Das Freie Wort” in Vienna.

The third presentation, by Lissa Johnson, was shown on March 20, 2025, and the German transcript can be found below.

De 516KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The final presentation, by Daniel Broudy, is due to be shown in Vienna on April 17, 2025. The trailer can be watched here:

Please share with your German-speaking friends!