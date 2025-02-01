Playback speed
Omniwar Presentation - German Version

Thanks to "Popcorn" for translating and screening the Omniwar Symposium in Viennese Cinema!
David A. Hughes
Feb 01, 2025
Thank you so much to Corinna Oesch and Ralf Wahner of the media collective “Popcorn” for translating, narrating, and producing a professional quality German-language version of the Omniwar Symposium, which is being shown in stages in Viennese cinema.

My presentation, “Resisting the Global Technocratic Coup: Seeing The Bigger Picture,” was the first to be shown, on January 15, 2025. German speakers can watch it above.

It can also be found (for now) on Youtube and Rumble.

It is also available as a podcast.

An English-German transcript of my presentation can be found here:

The second presentation, by Patrick Wood, will be shown in Vienna on February 20; the trailer can be watched below.

The third and fourth presentations, by Lissa Johnson and Daniel Broudy are in production and will be shown later in the year.

