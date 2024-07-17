Interview with Sean Stone, July 4, 2024

Many thanks to Sean Stone for interviewing me about my new book, Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State. In this interview, we get into:

Wall Street’s preference for totalitarianism in response to an acute crisis of capitalism – in 2020 as after the 1929 Wall Street crash;

ruling class collaboration to head off the threat of revolution, despite ostensible rivalries;

Klaus Schwab riding on the coattails of technological developments driven by the military, particularly in terms of the global governance arrangements for that technology;

pseudo-scientific legitimation of elite rule – in Nazi eugenics and in transhumanism today, plus reasons to doubt CRISPR-Cas9;

Nazi “Cosmic Ice Theory” vs. “global warming” — both totalitarian pseudo-science;

Nazi medical experimentation vs. the injection of a reported 5.55 billion people with a novel technology still in clinical trials, with only a few months’ safety data, demonstrably containing undisclosed ingredients;

Nazi health passes vs. “vaccine passports” and the collection of health data on the population for purposes of “population control,” including how such information could be weaponised today;

Giorgio Agamben, “bare life,” the end of political modernity, and direct control over human bodies by the state;

former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock and his role in promoting euthanasia — in Nazi Germany, “life not worthy of life” and “deaths of mercy” notoriously escalated to genocide;

key discontinuities between the Nazi past and what is happening today, including the global rather than the national/imperial level of totalitarianism;

the branding of political opponents as “enemies of the state” and the criminalisation of dissent – then and (increasingly) now;

Wall Street’s support for the Nazi “New Order” and the collaboration of Anglo-American and Nazi financiers on the board of the Bank for International Settlements, which seamlessly continued operations during World War II;

the “long twentieth century” – the fundamental class tensions have still not been resolved, and the ruling class war for technocracy is an attempt to do so in its favour;

“communism,” “fascism,” “Marxism,” and “technocracy”;

the attack on the working and middle classes in Nazi Germany – and again since 2020;

reasons why the transnational ruling class will not be able to achieve its intended global technocracy, and why it is now tobogganing towards disaster, despite decades of preparation for the inevitable global class war;

the sudden visibility of the transnational deep state since 2020 after many decades of remaining in the shadows;

the inevitable mass resistance that will meet the increasingly desperate attempts to force through global technocracy, and the possibility that we are on the brink of one of history’s great turning points (potentially for the better);

strategies of resistance, centred on the overwhelming mass of humanity holding the numerically miniscule number (ten of thousands?) of instigators and perpetrators of mass atrocity since 2020 to account; and