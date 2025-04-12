Presentation by Maria Crisler, April 3, 2025

Many thanks to Maria Crisler for presenting to Founding Members last week, and for engaging in a long Q&A with us.

I am pleased to report that Maria is happy for her presentation to be made public. This is great news, because Maria is highly unusual in being an independent clinical research scientist who was given access to over $300,000 of microscopic equipment. Her compositional analysis is especially interesting and potentially groundbreaking.

Maria posits a connection between geoengineering and contaminants showing up in blood work. She is convinced that a transhumanist agenda is at work to alter the human species. But she is also convinced that there are ways of getting rid of what is being found in the blood and of thereby resisting the invisible assault on humanity.

Watch for yourself and make your own mind up. Reposting does not imply recommendation.