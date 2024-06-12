Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of David A. Hughes

Interview with Catherine Austin Fitts, May 14, 2024

Transhumanism and black technologies covertly funded for decades. Forms of direct control over people’s money and bodies. Larry Fink, Charles Lieber, and biodigital slavery.
David A. Hughes
Jun 12, 2024
∙ Paid
2
Share

Thank you to Catherine Austin Fitts, not only for her back cover endorsement of “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, but also her kind words during this interview on the Solari Report

This interview is being made available to paid subscribers only, both on my Substack and on the Solari Report. Those with paid access are as…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to David A. Hughes to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

David A. Hughes
David A. Hughes
Authors
David A. Hughes
Recent Posts
Interview with Mel K, July 2, 2024
  David A. Hughes and The Mel K Show
Interview with Maryann Gebauer, May 18, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with David Knight, June 12, 2024
  David A. Hughes and David Knight Show LIVE 9am EST
Interview with James Grundvig, June 11, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Elze van Hamelen, May 3, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Mel K, May 28, 2024
  David A. Hughes and The Mel K Show
Interview Short with Catherine Austin Fitts, May 14, 2024
  David A. Hughes