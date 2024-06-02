Sincere thanks to Eddie Hobbs for reaching out and offering support at a difficult moment for me. In this interview, we discuss the intentionality/malice of what was done to the public in 2020/21, psychological torture techniques dating back to MKULTRA, the war for technocracy, continuities between the political economy of Nazi Germany in the prewar years and the political economy of the West since 2020, Stanton’s ten stages of genocide, the Big Lie, the guilt of the mainstream media, the transnational deep state, academia’s refusal to look at evidence regarding deep structural events, the failure of the professions in 2020, Gleichschaltung (the production of ideological conformity), signs of resistance in 2024, dealing with post-Covid PTSD, psychological warfare as the prelude to physical warfare, the evil potential of weaponised neurotechnology, and undisclosed ingredients in the “vaccines.”
Interview with Eddie Hobbs, May 9, 2024
Malice, psychological torture, continuities with Nazi Germany, the Big Lie, mainstream media culpability, the failure of the professions, Gleichschaltung, PTSD, and evil.
Jun 02, 2024
David A. Hughes
Interviews, presentations, and other audio material from the archive of David A. Hughes
