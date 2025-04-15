Interview with Sonia Poulton, April 11, 2025

Thank you to Sonia Poulton for inviting me back on her Wake Up show to discuss my work on the 2017 Manchester Arena incident. We covered:

the failures of the emergency service response - what accounts for serious across-the-board failures on the part of all but one emergency services commanders?;

the role of exercises and drills;

the Barr footage — 43 seconds of camera phone footage taken 12-15 minutes post-detonation which contradicts every key aspect of the official version of events;

the police investigation (Operation Manteline), apparent fabrication of evidence, and cherry-picking of evidence to support the official narrative;

the surprising dearth of evidence regarding medical treatment, plus the dangerous evacuation of alleged casualties from the City Room, only to leave them lying on the cold floor of the train station for an average of two hours;

the “survivors” — why are they easier to find in the legacy media after the event than on CCTV on the night?

why most people in the City Room at the time of the bang were not crisis actors;

how many people would have needed to be involved?;

possible domestic and foreign policy reasons for a staged attack;

lessons from Operation Gladio: politicians are generally clueless regarding false flag terrorism;