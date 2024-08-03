Interview with Two Mikes Live, July 6, 2024

Thanks to Mike Caldarise, Mike Schwartz, and Kelly Schwartz for having me on their show to discuss my new book, Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State.

This was just a short interview, around 15 minutes or so, conducted in the small hours for me. The relevant section of the video is 11:34—27:19.

There won’t be much new here for those who regularly follow my work, apart, perhaps, from a brief section on Nazi health surveillance.

Still, the reactions at the end are amusing to watch!