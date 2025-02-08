Interview with Ken Shino, November 25, 2024

Many thanks to Ken Shino for helping me to reach a Japanese audience. This interview was recorded a while ago, but reached me only recently because of some technical problems at Ken’s end. We hope to do a second interview soon.

We discussed:

the Omniwar symposium and my 22,500-word Omniwar report;

my academic background;

continuities between the Nazi era and the political economy of the West since 2020, as a technocratic totalitarian end goal slides into view;

“Covid-19” as a military psychological operation, not a healthcare crisis;

graphene oxide;

the IT/Bio/Nano era and the planning for it;

dual use technologies and their potential misuse;

why try to inject as many people as possible for no sound medical reason?;

the invisible government and transnational deep state;

Elon Musk as a salesman for technocracy;

Trump, the “father of the vaccine”;

reasons for optimism in a global class war where the enemy is numerically miniscule and entirely reliant on the public acquiescing to the technologies of its own subjugation;

the power that each of us holds in the Omniwar context;

the need for a positive vision to galvanise resistance;

the brain as the 21st century battlescape;

smart dust and spraying in the sky;

blaming Russia and China as a pretext for developing malign technologies;

Agenda 2030 and technocracy;

the 2001 NASA document and its disturbing prescience, making its “Future Warfare Ca. 2025” title disturbing;

George Kennan and the emergence of the transnational deep state in the late 1940s;

1968 as a pivotal moment in the history of transnational class relations, and the emergence of efforts to manufacture global consciousness through alleged global problems that ultimately require a global solution, i.e., a world state;

Operation Gladio, NATO, false flag terrorism, and revelations about NATO determining the Covid response in the Netherlands;