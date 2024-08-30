Interview with Wayne Rohde, August 1, 2024

Many thanks to Wayne Rohde for this interview on Right on Point. We discussed my book, Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State, and got into:

the origins of the book in a 2022 article published in Propaganda in Focus;

why I decided to write the article and the book, i.e., to sound the alarm regarding the current trajectory towards global totalitarianism;

the global class war, waged by the few against the many. Once the many understand what is happening and why, the advantage tilts decisively in their direction; the scope for mass non-compliance is enormous;

weaponised deception and the totalitarian project to determine truth and reality itself, requiring the public to submit to a humiliating belief in absurdities;

the staged Trump “assassination attempt” and ongoing efforts to stoke civil war, the pretext for martial law;

Gaza, Agamben’s concept of “bare life,” and the turning of the whole of society into a biodigital concentration camp;

the Nazi health pass vs. “vaccine passports” and surveillance down to the genomic level, allowing for highly targeted bioweapons;

NATO’s “cognitive warfare” doctrine and the influence of smart technologies in shaping how we think;

the entire political class is now arrayed against the people; elections are theatre;

our upcoming OMNIWAR symposium on September 21, 2024;

the false dichotomy between “the West” and China — China is the world’s first Technate, and the model of technocracy is now to be rolled out across the West;

why technocracy will be even worse than Nineteen Eighty-Four if allowed to come to fruition;