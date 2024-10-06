Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

Resisting the Global Technocratic Coup: Seeing the Bigger Picture - Slides and Audio only

My presentation for the Omniwar presentation, but with the slides full screen
David A. Hughes
Oct 06, 2024
3
Share
Transcript

We decided for the Omniwar symposium that viewers would probably want to see my face, which is why I appeared on the left and the slides appeared on the right of the screen. However, the slides appeared quite small that way, and some were distorted. So here is my presentation again, this time with the slides full screen for better detail.

Discussion about this podcast

David A. Hughes
David A. Hughes
Authors
David A. Hughes
Recent Posts
Patrick Wood, Technocracy's War Cry: "We Will Assimilate"
  David A. Hughes
Daniel Broudy, The Convergence of Data and Flesh: The Financialization and Transformation of the Human Herd
  David A. Hughes
Omniwar Symposium Roundtable/Q&A
  David A. Hughes
Lissa Johnson, Transhumanism and Covid-19: Military Operations in Civilian Disguise?
  David A. Hughes
David A. Hughes: Resisting the Global Technocratic Coup: Seeing the Bigger Picture
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Paul Brennan, September 24, 2024
  David A. Hughes
Interview with Kim Iversen, September 25, 2024
  David A. Hughes