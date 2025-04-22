Interview with Iain Davis and Maryann Gebauer, April 17, 2025

Many thanks to Maryann Gebauer for giving Iain Davis and me a platform on which to discuss the numerous anomalies in the official account of the Manchester Arena incident.

We presented evidence for three and a quarter hours — far too much to summarize here. Anyone who is serious about learning about the Manchester Arena incident and its implications should watch the whole thing.

(One minor correction: the diagram I show at 01:40:00 is my attempt to model the BBC diagram, not my best attempt to place the victims myself. The latter is shown in the subsequent diagram where the CCTV blind spots and redactions are applied.)

Iain and I will be doing more together on this topic in due course.