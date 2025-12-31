Having left academia in September 2024, 2025 was my full first calendar year working within the so-called “alternative media.”

As I often joke with my wife, in this line of work one never knows what to expect from one day to the next, and so it proved for more or less the entire year.

January

For me, the year began with the Manchester Arena incident of 2017. Having spent three months analysing the legal documentation for the Richard D. Hall case, I came to realise that Hall was right. The bigger issue was not about him. It was about the truth of what did or did not take place in the City Room on May 22, 2017.

And so I turned to analysis of the event itself, as well as the police investigation and the public inquiry. The eventual 20-part series, concluded in March 2025, was even longer than my Covid book. It carefully picks through the evidence, especially that provided at the Inquiry (2020-2023).

Tellingly, the Inquiry’s YouTube channel, where all the video evidence from the Inquiry was made easily accessible by the public, was deleted within weeks of me subjecting it to scrutiny. I had included links to time-stamped moments when key evidence was given, allowing viewers to assess not only what was said, but also the body language of witnesses.

My analysis of the Manchester Arena incident remains the most up-to-date and detailed when it comes to the Inquiry proceedings in particular. I have added a substantial amount of new evidence, all of which supports Hall’s fundamental thesis that a TATP shrapnel bomb was not detonated on the night.

February

On February 1, 2025, I was interviewed by Alex Jones, on the recommendation of Catherine Austin Fitts. There was less than 48 hours between the recommendation and the interview.

Why did I accept the interview? In part, I was pragmatically looking to expand my reach. My content gets a few thousand views each time, whereas Jones was boasting that very week about reaching over 15 million people live (excluding subsequent views).

My primary motivation, however, was a sense of humour. The sheer of incongruity of someone like me appearing on the Alex Jones Show was too great to resist.

I quickly came to regret my decision. Did the alleged 15 million live views have any impact whatsoever on my Substack metrics? No, they did not. Did I make any additional income whatsoever from the Jones interview? Not as far as I can tell.

Recently, I published an interview with Flemming Blicher in Denmark, whose reach is even smaller than mine. It helped to bump my paid subscriptions. Why did the Jones interview not do the same? Did literally no one from his massive audience think the interview sufficiently worthwhile to support my work?

Obviously, there is something off here, and I do not know how it works. But if you go back and rewatch the interview, you will notice that Jones, more than once, offers me the opportunity to present my own segment on his show. It looks like enticement.

For those who were rightly suspicious about my appearance on the Alex Jones Show, the key message to take away is that I deliberately never got back to him. I did not reappear on his show. The hastily arranged interview was a mistake, and if I could do it all again, I would decline the invitation.

*

Another important event that occurred in February was my appearance before the Corona Investigative Committee.

I was surprised to learn that it was still running, following the very public fallout between Viviane Fischer and Reiner Fuellmich in 2022. I looked again at the claims made by both Fischer and Fuellmich. I was unable to determine at the time who, if either of them, was in the right. To my mind, both made plausible arguments, and I was not in full possession of the evidence.

So, I consented to speak to Fischer and Wolfgang Wodarg. It was a fairly straightforward process, but one which nevertheless drew some sharp comments from supporters of Fuellmich.

All I can say is that, from what I have subsequently learned from sources close to both Fischer and Fuellmich, I have lost all faith in Fuellmich. He received a criminal sentence, and I can understand why. He is not the “political prisoner” or martyr that many imagine him to be.

Is Fischer a good actor? I have no idea.

March

Most of March was spent finalising my Manchester series. It had been really difficult, and draining, going through so much primary evidence on such a horrible topic. Yet, despite its politically explosive significance, almost no one in the so-called “alternative media” seemed interested in it.

On the contrary, as I argued in Part 8 of the series, most of the “alternative media,” with the notable exceptions of Iain Davis and Pighooey, actively sided against Richard D. Hall and with the British State. It was deeply troubling to behold.

*

The main event of the month for me was a Brownstone retreat held in Spain in the final four days. I was fortunate enough to be a Brownstone Fellow in 2024/25, and I am very grateful for the support of the Brownstone Institute.

When I was first offered a Brownstone Fellowship by Jeffrey Tucker, I immediately asked him “What do you want in return?” He replied “nothing.” Tucker is a man of his word. We dined together twice, enjoyed some intellectual conversation, and that is all there was to it.

If you look at the list of Brownstone Fellows, you will see that I am the only one, to date, who has not published with Brownstone. That was deliberate on my part. I do not like feeling beholden to paymasters. I had the sneaking suspicion, all year long, that Tucker would eventually want something from me.

I was wrong. The fellowship expired without Tucker making a single demand of me, implicit or explicit. Therefore, I can only speak in favour of the Brownstone Institute and its fellowship programme. It gave me a lifeline when one was most needed, it bought me time to become an established voice, and in that sense it accomplished its mission.

April

Having finally concluded my Manchester series in Barcelona airport (or so I thought), I returned to Volume 2 of “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy and published “Rules for Thee but not for Me,” the first of many pieces that would follow over subsequent months.

I gave an interview to Sonia Poulton about my key findings in relation the Manchester Arena incident, and followed it up with an even more important interview (alongside Iain Davis), given to Maryann Gebauer. At 3 hours 15 minutes, it was the longest ever single video on the topic, and it built on Hall’s evidence by also including original findings by both Davis and myself.

Another milestone was the second Omniwar symposium, titled “Battle for the Brain.” This was an audacious attempt, by Patrick Wood, Lissa Johnson, Daniel Broudy, and myself, to explore developments tending in the direction of direct neurological control on the part of the technocrats. It required a massive investment of time and energy to tease apart, systematically, what may actually be technologically feasible and what is not.

In less than an hour of that five-hour symposium going out, Sabrina Wallace had published a two-and-a-half-hour hit piece against me. It was appallingly malevolent, obviously pre-planned and entirely gratuitous. I remember sitting back an hour or so after the symposium, exhausted and grateful for everyone else’s participation, realising with a heavy heart that I needed to reply to it.

And so, I picked myself up and spent the next several days penning my reply to Wallace. I have heard (but not bothered to check) that she later deleted her deranged attack on me.

May

I had accidentally arranged an interview with Elze van Hamelen of Solari Report on a bank holiday in early May. The theme of the interview was the implications of Dr. Judy Wood’s research on the destruction of the Twin Towers.

We should have rearranged, but I insisted on pressing ahead despite feeling exhausted, having published my reply to Wallace less than 48 hours earlier. Although I made relevant points regarding the AE911T psy-op, I stumbled towards the end when referring to a “cold fusion mini-nuke.” Andrew Johnson rightly picked me up on the conceptual imprecision.

Fresh out of the Wallace distraction, I was hit by another, this time involving Nicholas Martin on behalf of Mark Steele. They wanted me to subscribe to their claim that London’s ULEZ cameras are equipped with radar and lidar neuro-strike weaponry. I spent several days looking into it, before concluding that they were running a scam.

As a result of my experiences with Wallace and Martin/Steele, I learned how easy it is waste precious time and energy on nonsense claims made by other people. I have tried to avoid the “noise” ever since.

In the final week of May, I visited New York City and spent a significant amount of time at the World Trade Center site. I reflected deeply on the site, as well as its memoralization, particularly the 9/11 Memorial Museum, which in my opinion is a mind control operation in its own right. I was fortunate to dine with two of my most cherished subscribers while I was there.

In late May, I published all three parts of Echoes of the Third Reich, which summarises Chapter 2 of Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of Deep State. Another of the lessons I have learned since entering the alternative media scene is that audiovisual content generates more accesses than written content, so this was my way of trying to get more people to engage with what I think is vitally important material.

June

June was a positive month in all senses. It began with a roundtable discussion between Courtenay Turner, Iain Davis, Patrick Wood, and myself on the dangers of technocracy and the lies used to package its rollout. I was particularly pleased with how the theme of deception emerged organically at numerous points in the discussion.

Three days later, Oracle Films’ The Agenda: Their Vision, Your Future was published, in which I was featured. Oracle Films had come all the way to my house (a six-hour journey for them) and paid hotel expenses to stay overnight in Lincoln in May 2024. The fact that the documentary was published over a year later is testament to the care taken over its production. I am not surprised that it currently ranks as the most popular content on my Substack.

Another highlight was the interview that Iain Davis and I did with Paul Hellier on the Manchester Arena incident. Again over three hours long, this one was even better than the one we did with Maryann Gebauer, because I was better prepared with slides to show the evidence. For anyone looking to know more about the incident, I would recommend starting there.

My interview with James Delingpole proved extremely popular. It is the third most viewed video on Delingpole’s Rumble channel, ranking only behind James Corbett and a Christmas special with Mike Yeadon. It was also one of the “smilier” interviews I have given.

Meanwhile, the number of accesses for “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy surpassed a quarter of a million on the publisher’s website alone. As I explained at the time, these are crazy metrics for an academic book, and today the figure stands at 320,000. Regardless, academia still has nothing to say about it, further evidencing its servility and deep complicity in the crimes of the Covid era.

July

July was the month in which all five parts of my Applied Behavioural Psychology series — envisaged as a chapter of Volume 2 of “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy — were published. A lot of careful research, dating back over several years, went into that chapter, exposing precisely how the techniques of applied behavioural psychology were deployed during the “Covid-19” operation. I know of no equivalent analysis.

There were also interviews with Dennison Joyce (on the 9/11 Memorial Museum, among things) and Collapse Life. The latter currently ranks as the tenth most popular content on my Substack.

Meanwhile, from a personal perspective, by far the most important thing taking place was the need to acquire a power chair for my (then) 10-year-old son, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. I created a crowd funder for the first time. It would run for six weeks with a £4,000 target. I hoped to receive maybe half of that.

To my absolute amazement, the target was smashed within 24 hours, and even though people could see that, they continued to donate. This really was the kindness of strangers — enough to restore anyone’s faith in the goodness of people. All the money will be spent on meeting my son’s needs.

In one interview, I mentioned the imminent end of my Brownstone fellowship. As though by magic, no fewer than three separate sources of income presented themselves in the space of three weeks: sponsorship from a mutual fund, a network tied to Abby Rockefeller, and a private investor based in China. I turned down all three in the interests of preserving my independence and integrity.

August

August was devoted almost entirely to producing content for Volume 2 of “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy. It resulted in some of the most popular articles on my Substack, according to the algorithms.

For example, “Sadism and Cruelty” ranked sixth in my entire output for popularity. It is an exploration of the deliberately cruel and sadistic measures that were inflicted as part of the “Covid-19” operation.

“Humiliation and the Faciliation of Evil” was shown as my seventh most popular article, despite the awful-sounding title. Evidently, readers wanted to know about the deliberate tactics used to humiliate them during “Covid,” as well as the evil agendas served.

I also asked “Were They Mocking Us?” and “Were They Telling Us?,” the eighth and 14th most popular posts on my Substack at the time. Those two articles present evidence that real agendas were being hidden in plain sight.

Published interviews that month were with Alex Newman, James Ausman, Russell Blaylock, and Patrick Wood, and Paul Hellier.

September

Predictably, September began with a focus on the upcoming “9/11” anniversary. I gave two interviews, the first to 9/11 Revisionist and the second to Paul Hellier. Both were long (around two and a half hours), and I took the opportunity to edit some slides before the second one. The Hellier interview proved to generate more “likes” than any other item on my Substack, perhaps because it was a dispassionate presentation of evidence regarding the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, Shanksville, and the alleged planes.

I continued my work on Volume 2 with the publication of Mask Wearing as a Public Loyalty Ritual and the first part of my chapter on Totalitarianism and the Covid Cult.

Meanwhile, preparations were well underway for the second Omniwar symposium.

My son’s power chair finally arrived, and he was delighted with it. Still is. On a school trip to see the Red Arrows, he was racing around one of the hangars, and it was the first time ever that his teachers had struggled to keep up with him.

Half of September was devoted to working 14 hours a day on an important project that will probably never be made public. Some of my most important work takes place behind the scenes. In the middle of that project, I lost hot water in my house and had to manage for several days before a plumber could come out. I was glad to make it to the end of the month!

October

October began with the third Omniwar symposium, titled “The Digital Attack on Humanity.” We were delighted to welcome a couple of new faces in Courtenay Turner and Jacob Nordangård, and apart from one glitch in the audio (which was swiftly corrected), the event went well. In my presentation, Digital Technologies as Weapons, I explored various ways in which technologies have been weaponised against the public for social control purposes.

The roundtable at the end of the symposium pointed towards the possibility of doing the next symposium on “A Better Vision For Humanity.” I canvassed readers for their better visions for humanity, and dozens of people offered inspiring ideas. Please feel free to add your own in the comments on that article!

The rest of October was spent finishing up the other three parts to Totalitarianism and the Covid Cult and recording audio versions of all five parts of my chapter on Applied Behavioural Psychology. Those two series have proven especially popular.

What I view as my best work assumes the form of carefully researched, precisely formulated, evidence-based written arguments. That kind of work takes far more time and effort than, say, interviewing guests on a podcast, yet it receives less attention. Therefore, I have taken to recording audio versions of certain written content in the hope of reaching a wider audience. The reception has been positive, but it does mean that I have less time for original research.

November

The latest round of “9/11” influencing operations saw a seamless flow from Tucker Carlson’s five-part series to James Corbett’s “yes, and” piece to an article by Piers Robinson and Ted Walter. I had no intention of writing about “9/11” again so soon after the anniversary, but I found the whole train of events so utterly disingenuous that I felt compelled to call it out in my response titled “No, but.”

Iain Davis had been kind enough to send me a review copy of his book, The Technocratic Dark State. I was so impressed by what I read that I wanted to promote it. I interviewed Iain about it and also wrote a positive review. Hopefully it will reach a wide audience.

Additional interviews published in November were with James Ausman and Russell Blaylock, Paul Brennan, and Sonia Poulton.

Meanwhile, a new and unwelcome aspect of life as an independent content creator could not longer be ignored — my tax return! Having been on the Pay As You Earn system as a salaried employee, this was not something I had previously had to worry about. But with the January 31 HMRC deadline for sole traders looming, I ended up spending almost the whole of November meticulously going through all my transactions for the 2024/25 tax year and working closely with an HMRC-approved accountancy firm to make sure that everything was correctly recorded. Once again, I was relieved to make it to the end of the month!

December

I received multiple interview requests in December — from Hrvoje Morić, Flemming Blicher, Club Grubbery, AM WakeUp, and two others that are yet to be published. My hypothesis for why the “moon landings” were faked seems to have been well received.

Listeners seem to have been particularly interested in my observation regarding elements of the “alternative media” accepting paid trips to Russia and China and then reporting about how life is so much better there than in the West. This is referred to as “getting beyond Western stereotypes,” but it can just as easily be read as pro-Russian and pro-Chinese propaganda, begging the question of where the money is ultimately coming from.

Just as I was getting ready to wind down for Christmas, the latest horror show in the alternative media presented itself. Substack — the main platform for dissident content, whence I had been deriving most of my income — chose to bend the knee to the UK and Australian Online Safety Acts when there was no legal requirement to do so. Biometric identification requirements were introduced in certain contexts. Obviously, it is all downhill from there.

As a result, I have, of necessity, spent most of what was supposed to be my Christmas break working intensively on building my own website. All the content is now uploaded, but I am still working on functionality.

If you are an existing Substack subscriber, please do not subscribe again on the new site! Free, paid, and Founding Member subscribers are in the process of being migrated. You do not need to do anything, other than bear with me while this process is completed.

Reflections on the Alternative Media

2025 was, for me, an exploration of life in the alternative media. From the bizarre experience with Alex Jones to what I came to learn about Reiner Fuellmich; from the abject failure of most of the alternative media when it came to the Richard D. Hall trial to my dire experiences with Sabrina Wallace and Nicholas Martin/Mark Steele; from the mysterious appearance of three potential funders in July (all declined) to the ongoing “9/11” influencing operations; from the “multipolaristas” (to borrow Hrvoje Morić’s term) promoting Russia and China to Substack revealing its true colours — the obvious takeaway is that almost nothing in the alternative media is as it seems.

Most people turn to the alternative media because of their disillusionment with the lies of the legacy media and other mainstream institutions. There, they hope to find something approximating the truth, or at least people who are genuinely dedicated to finding the truth.

What they do not expect to find is the next layer of the onion — Camp 2 in my terminology — which consists of shysters, charlatans, sell-outs, professional actors, paid infiltrators, and occasional criminals.

It stands to reason, however, that this is precisely what one should expect. For unless one is part of the networks that are being actively promoted and handsomely rewarded, there is, in general, very little money in the alternative media. Content creators tend to be financially vulnerable, sometimes desperate, and thus easily co-opted. The end result is a scene in which the truth gets massively degraded.

As always, it is best to be clear-eyed about these matters and to consider strategies for discerning truthful content. The primary advice I would offer is to approach Camp 2 exactly as one would approach Camp 1. Look to identify the propaganda techniques used (e.g. repetition of certain phrases and ideas, exclusion of alternative viewpoints, stigmatisation of opponents, appeal to emotion or reputation over hard evidence) and look to identify and evaluate funding sources.

The Good Things

Despite the many challenges of operating in the “alt media,” 2025 was a successful year for me in terms of bringing truth to light. The fantastic metrics for “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy tell their own story. Echoes of the Third Reich, the 9/11 Memorial Site reports, The Agenda: Their Vision, Your Future, substantial progress on Volume 2 (including full chapters on Applied Behavioural Psychology and Totalitarianism and the Covid Cult), and the second and third Omniwar symposia were all significant accomplishments.

On a personal note, I would like to thank all those who have nurtured me during some difficult times this year. I do receive some remarkably kind messages of support, and they have helped to sustain me.

Thank you also to those individuals who have had my back at strategically important moments, helping me avoid certain traps — you know who you are.

I would like to pay tribute to my Founding Members for forming a community that has become truly special, in a way that I never envisaged. The monthly meetings are something I always look forward to, and I feel truly blessed to serve that community.

I will never forget the kindness of strangers in helping to fund my son’s power chair. As Max Ehrmann wrote in 1927, “With all its sham, drudgery and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world.”